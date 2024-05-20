Triple fitness boost for Leinster ahead of Champions Cup final

LEINSTER HAVE been given a triple fitness boost ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup final after confirmation that James Ryan, Hugo Keenan and Will Connors all came through last weekend’s action with no issues.

The trio featured in the URC defeat to Ulster but boss Leo Cullen should now have them ready for action against Toulouse at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London [kick-off 2.45pm].

🏉 | James Ryan, Hugo Keenan and Will Connors are all available for Saturday's @ChampionsCup Final.



Injury Update 👉 https://t.co/ZgXTcCnhMQ#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/uD8qQvVQpI — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) May 20, 2024

Garry Ringrose will continue to be assessed this week for a shoulder injury before a final decision is made on his involvement, while Tommy O’Brien (hamstring) and Charlie Ngatai (shoulder) picked up issues against Ulster and are doubtful.