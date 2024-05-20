Advertisement
Leinster's James Ryan (centre). Ben Brady/INPHO
match week

Triple fitness boost for Leinster ahead of Champions Cup final

James Ryan, Hugo Keenan and Will Connors all came through last weekend’s action with no issues.
3.35pm, 20 May 2024
LEINSTER HAVE been given a triple fitness boost ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup final after confirmation that James Ryan, Hugo Keenan and Will Connors all came through last weekend’s action with no issues.

The trio featured in the URC defeat to Ulster but boss Leo Cullen should now have them ready for action against Toulouse at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London [kick-off 2.45pm].

Garry Ringrose will continue to be assessed this week for a shoulder injury before a final decision is made on his involvement, while Tommy O’Brien (hamstring) and Charlie Ngatai (shoulder) picked up issues against Ulster and are doubtful.

