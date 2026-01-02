Dan Sheehan to captain Leinster, Connacht make five changes

WILL CONNORS WILL return to the Leinster team for the first time since October when Leo Cullen’s side face Connacht on Saturday evening.

Dan Sheehan captains the side from hooker with Andrew Porter and Thomas Clarkson scrumming down on either side of him as the props.

Joe McCarthy and Brian Deeny make up the second row, with Connors lining out alongside Diarmuid Mangan at blindside flanker and Jack Conan at number eight.

Sam Prendergast has been named at out-half with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half, while Charlie Tector partners Hugh Cooney in the centre.

Joshua Kenny and Tommy O’Brien have been named on the wings, with Connacht-bound Ciarán Frawley at full-back.

Gus McCarthy, Jack Boyle and Rabah Slimani offer the front row reinforcements from the bench. Academy second row Conor O’Tighearnaigh is in line for his first appearance of the season while Max Deegan and Josh van der Flier provide further forward cover in a 6:2 split.

Luke McGrath offers his experience in reserve with Harry Byrne completing the replacements.

Stuart Lancaster has made five changes to his Connacht side from last week’s narrow loss to Ulster.

Dave Heffernan and Jack Carty miss out through injury, so Dylan Tierney-Martin comes in to start at hooker and Josh Ioane at 10 as a new 9-10 combo with Matthew Devine.

David Hawkshaw gets a well-earned start at outside centre, and Chay Mullins has returned to full fitness to come onto the right wing.

Otherwise it’s as selected from last week, with starts for props Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham, locks Joe Joyce and David O’Connor, and a back row of Josh Murphy, captain Cian Prendergast and Sean Jansen.

Bundee Aki continues at inside centre, while Finn Treacy is on the left wing and Sam Gilbert remains at full-back.

Among the replacements is the returning Paul Boyle from injury, and Academy props Fiachna Barrett and Billy Bohan, who will make his URC debut if called upon having come off the bench in the Challenge Cup against Black Lion last month.

Head coach Stuart Lancaster says:

“There’s no bigger challenge in the URC than Leinster at the Aviva and it’s one we’re relishing. You want to test yourselves against the best teams in Europe, so this is a great opportunity to take the learnings of the last few weeks. I know from past experience that there’s always a big Connacht crowd in Dublin for these games, so I’m sure they’ll make their voices heard again.”

Leinster team (caps in brackets):

15. Ciarán Frawley (112)

14. Tommy O’Brien (52)

13. Hugh Cooney (10)

12. Charlie Tector (22)

11. Joshua Kenny (4)

10. Sam Prendergast (40)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (161)

1. Andrew Porter (142)

2. Dan Sheehan (77) (C)

3. Thomas Clarkson (66)

4. Joe McCarthy (54)

5. Brian Deeny (43)

6. Diarmuid Mangan (22)

7. Will Connors (60)

8. Jack Conan (169)

Advertisement

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy (20)

17. Jack Boyle (35)

18. Rabah Slimani (29)

19. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (5)

20. Max Deegan (145)

21. Josh van der Flier (163)

22. Luke McGrath (242)

23. Harry Byrne (80)

Connacht team:

15. Sam Gilbert (5)

14. Chay Mullins (14)

13. David Hawkshaw (48)

12. Bundee Aki (156)

11. Finn Treacy (12)

10. Josh Ioane (20)

9. Matthew Devine (25)

1. Denis Buckley (270)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (63)

3. Finlay Bealham (225)

4. Joe Joyce (44)

5. David O’Connor (15)

6. Josh Murphy (47)

7. Cian Prendergast (92) (C)

8. Sean Jansen (34)

Replacements:

16. Eoin de Buitlear (18)

17. Billy Bohan (1)

18. Fiachna Barrett (5)

19. Darragh Murray (47)

20. Paul Boyle (122)

21. Ben Murphy (23)

22. Harry West (3)

23. Cathal Forde (59)