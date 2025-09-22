The Leinster depth chart: Rieko, promising props, versatile backs

WITH THEIR TROPHY wait finally ending with last season’s URC success, Leinster come into this new campaign determined to add more silverware. The Champions Cup remains their holy grail.

Leo Cullen and Jacques Nienaber will need to manage their enviable resources well, with 14 Leinster men having been part of the Lions tour during the summer, as well as a group of 10 touring with Ireland.

There will be the usual balancing act with a big batch of players going on Ireland duty for the November Tests and Six Nations, but Leinster are in an excellent position to build on their URC title.

Here, we take a closer look at their senior squad and academy group for the 2025/26 season.

Included in brackets after each player’s name is their age and number of Leinster caps in the format [age, caps].

Loosehead prop

Andrew Porter [29, 140]

Jack Boyle [23, 28]

Paddy McCarthy [22, 6]

Alex Usanov [20, 0]

20-year-old loosehead Alex Usanov. Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

Andrew Porter remains the key man at loosehead prop, although he will have to be well managed as one of many Leinster players who featured prominently for the Lions during the summer.

Cian Healy’s retirement takes a serious chunk of experience out of the Leinster squad, but the major progress 23-year-old Jack Boyle made with the province and Ireland last season was encouraging.

Michael Milne has also left to join Munster, meaning 22-year-old Paddy McCarthy moves up the pecking order as he bids to bounce back from a frustrating campaign in which he was limited to just two Leinster appearances. The explosive McCarthy also featured for Ireland A.

The fresh face in this area is 20-year-old Alex Usanov, who is promoted into the senior squad after just one season in the academy and amid apparent interest from other provinces. Usanov has impressed for the Ireland U20s and Emerging Ireland.

Hooker

Dan Sheehan [27, 73]

Rónan Kelleher [27, 79]

Gus McCarthy [22, 15]

John McKee [25, 35]

Dan Sheehan is one of the leading players in the game. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster look well-stocked at hooker again this season with only one change in their options in this position.

Lee Barron has joined Munster but 22-year-old Gus McCarthy, who won his first six Ireland caps last season, has moved onto a senior deal on the back of his highly promising performances.

Lions duo Dan Sheehan and Rónan Kelleher will continue to provide a proven frontline pairing at hooker but McCarthy is clearly on an upward trajectory, so his mission is to break up that combination when it comes to the Leinster matchday 23 on the biggest days.

The gritty, strong John McKee is another trusted player and is still only 25.

Tighthead prop

Tadhg Furlong [32, 156]

Thomas Clarkson [25, 59]

Rabah Slimani [35, 23]

Niall Smyth [20, 0]

Thomas Clarkson started and shone in the URC final. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

The sight of Tadhg Furlong getting back to his best and staying fit on the Lions tour will give Leinster hope that they will see plenty more of that this season. The Wexford man only played for his province six times last season due to injuries but he’s still only 32 and will plan to show he can be a force for years to come.

25-year-old Thomas Clarkson enjoyed an excellent season in 2024/25, culminating in a brilliant experience with the Lions, so he will be determined to challenge both Furlong and the highly experienced Rabah Slimani for starts.

35-year-old Slimani became one of Leinster’s most popular players when he arrived last season and his form earned him a recall with France, as well as a contract extension in Ireland. Slimani featured for les Bleus in their July series against New Zealand.

One of those looking to learn from Slimani will be 20-year-old Niall Smyth. The highly-rated tighthead was badly missed by the Ireland U20s. Smyth is another young Leinster player who seemingly attracted strong interest from other provinces and he moves into the senior squad after one season in the academy.

Second row

James Ryan [29, 97]

Joe McCarthy [24, 50]

RG Snyman [30, 22]

Brian Deeny [25, 36]

Diarmuid Mangan [22, 15]

James Ryan is a key senior player. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Springboks lock RG Snyman’s immense impact last season earned him a one-year contract extension, meaning Leinster fans can delight in his offloading, lineout skills, and physicality for at least one more year.

Homegrown duo James Ryan and Joe McCarthy are coming off the back of a Lions tour and while the former is thankfully back training after his concussion in the third Test, the latter has undergone surgery on his foot and will be out until November.

With Snyman still away on Rugby Championship duty with the Boks, it’s likely that 25-year-old Brian Deeny, who appears to have bulked up in the off-season, will get plenty of chances early on this season.

22-year-old Diarmuid Mangan had an impressive breakthrough last season, securing himself a senior deal and even a call-up to the Ireland training squad. He is an abrasive presence with a welcome edge to his play.

Ireland international Ryan Baird and the aggressive Alex Soroka can also play in the second row, although they were mainly used at blindside last season. Leinster also have several locks in their academy, with Conor O’Tighearnaigh and the heavyweight Alan Spicer having already made senior debuts.

Back row

Caelan Doris [27, 94]

Josh van der Flier [32, 158]

Jack Conan [33, 166]

Ryan Baird [26, 85]

Max Deegan [28, 136]

Scott Penny [25, 91]

Will Connors [29, 57]

Alex Soroka [24, 18]

James Culhane [22, 18]

Ryan Baird finished last season brilliantly. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster have an unchanged array of riches in the back row this season. Captain Caelan Doris isn’t expected back from his shoulder injury until November, while Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier were both part of the Lions tour.

With that in mind, the likes of Max Deegan, Scott Penny, and Will Connors will be aiming to make a big impact early on in the campaign.

28-year-old Deegan earned some big starts last season at blindside, including the Champions Cup quarter-final and semi-final, before Ryan Baird made that position his own with outstanding performances in the URC run-in.

The question remains as to what Leinster should do in the scenario where all the top back rows are fit for the biggest games later this season. Conan showed his enduring class at number eight for the Lions, but that’s Doris’ slot. Conan has shifted to blindside before but surely Baird is the man in possession of the six shirt now.

With 22-year-old James Culhane and the tough Soroka also in the back row depth chart, these are lovely headaches for Leinster to have.

Scrum-half

Jamison Gibson-Park [33, 157]

Luke McGrath [32, 234]

Fintan Gunne [22, 16]

Cormac Foley [25, 24]

Luke McGrath is a big influence in the squad. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Jamison Gibson-Park is one of the best players in the world and will be pivotal to Leinster’s trophy hopes, while Cullen would have been delighted to see the influential Luke McGrath enjoying a notable resurgence last season.

McGrath is one of the best defenders in the Leinster squad, making him a Jacaques Nienaber favourite too, while his leadership could be more important than ever, given that other stalwarts like Ross Byrne, Rhys Ruddock, and Ross Molony have moved on in recent times.

Yet Leinster will also hope to see 22-year-old Fintan Gunne take his exciting talent to the next level. Gunne will be desperate for more URC starts – just three last season – and Champions Cup involvement – only one cap off the bench so far – to show his ability in his first season as a full senior pro.

25-year-old Cormac Foley had a very frustrating 2024/25 campaign in which he only played three times, so he will be highly motivated to push his way into contention for a Champions Cup debut.

Out-half

Sam Prendergast [22, 34]

Ciarán Frawley [27, 109]

Harry Byrne [26, 75]

Harry Byrne is back after his loan in Bristol. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

With Ross Byrne having left for a new adventure in Gloucester, there is a big chunk of experience missing in this part of the Leinster squad.

Sam Prendergast had a huge breakthrough season with the province and Ireland in 2024/25, becoming the first-choice at number 10 for both, so he will be looking to build on that.

Leading Leinster to URC glory was a very positive step for the 22-year-old, who learned some tough lessons last season and is well aware he has plenty still to learn. Leinster remain very excited about where Prendergast can take his game.

Ciarán Frawley is coming off the back of a strange season that started with some predicting he could become Leinster and Ireland’s starting out-half. He hit a speed bump during the November Tests and seemed to take some time to regather rhythm. The summer reset may have been ideal for a classy player who continues to be versatile.

Harry Byrne is back with Leinster after his loan spell in Bristol last season, a short-term move that appeared to reinvigorate the 26-year-old. It’s not that long since Byrne was making exciting progress with Leinster and Ireland, so he will hope for an injury-free season that allows him to show his quality.

Centre

Garry Ringrose [30, 139]

Robbie Henshaw [32, 104]

Rieko Ioane [28, 0]

Charlie Tector [23, 19]

Hugh Cooney [21, 5]

Rieko Ioane was a controversial signing. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It was fantastic to see Garry Ringrose training with Leinster at their open session in Greystones this week following his concussion issues during the Lions tour. Having ruled himself out of a Test debut, Ringrose is thankfully now on the comeback trail.

He and Robbie Henshaw remain the senior figures in midfield. Henshaw missed out on Lions selection and was rested for Ireland’s summer tour, so he will be keen to be at his very best this season. Henshaw is on a national IRFU contract until 2028 and will be out to prove his doubters wrong.

It’s not 100% clear whether new signing Rieko Ioane – who will join after the November Tests – should be in Leinster’s midfield depth chart, given that he could play on the wing.

Ioane has been an outside centre for the Blues and All Blacks for the past five years, but he shifted back to the left wing for New Zealand in five consecutive games over recent months. Still, he has predominantly been a number 13.

Ioane comes in as the short-term, high-profile signing in place of Jordie Barrett, who shone for Leinster last season. It was a controversial addition from Leinster given Ioane’s relatively recent spat with Johnny Sexton, but he will quickly win team-mates and supporters over if he plays well.

With Liam Turner having left for Nevers in France, 21-year-old Hugh Cooney will be looking to show more of his potential in midfield, while inside centre Charlie Tector is aiming to build on an impressive campaign in 2024/25.

Back three

Hugo Keenan [29, 76]

Jamie Osborne [23, 65]

James Lowe [33, 92]

Tommy O’Brien [27, 47]

Jimmy O’Brien [28, 82]

Jordan Larmour [28, 102]

Andrew Osborne [22, 13]

Tommy O'Brien shone last season. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

With Hugo Keenan ruled out until the New Year due to post-Lions tour hip surgery, it looks like Jamie Osborne could be Leinster and Ireland’s go-to man at fullback.

Osborne has played all over the backline for both teams – starting at 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 for Leinster last season – but Keenan’s injury could give the 23-year-old the kind of run of starts in one position that he has probably been hoping for.

Jimmy O’Brien, another highly versatile back, is another strong option to take Keenan’s place as the starting fullback, of course. O’Brien was preferred to Osborne as the starter at number 15 for the URC semi-final and final, so Leinster may well continue in that vein.

It’s worth noting that O’Brien also started both of Ireland’s July Tests at fullback, so he is clearly in the mix for that role in green this autumn too.

Left wing James Lowe also had a busy summer with the Lions so will be managed into the new season, while Rieko Ioane will provide another exciting option in that number 11 shirt when he arrives after the autumn internationals.

The relentless Tommy O’Brien finally made his first Champions Cup start for Leinster last season, although more bad injury luck meant he had to wait until the quarter-final. Despite a couple of frustrations along the way, it was a fantastic season for O’Brien as he also earned his first two Ireland starts in July, scoring four tries.

O’Brien comes into this season as the man in possession of the number 14 shirt, which 28-year-old Jordan Larmour will be competing for. Larmour only played five times last season as he dealt with injury issues, so he will be determined to feature more prominently.

Rob Russell has joined Gloucester over the summer, with 22-year-old Andrew Osborne stepping up from the academy to a senior deal.

Academy

The most intriguing addition to the Leinster academy is 18-year-old South African back row Josh Neill, who will join straight from school at Rondebosch Boys’ High School.

The South Africa U18 international back row, who is Irish-qualified, is highly regarded in South Africa and Leinster feel they have pulled off something of a coup in signing him. Neill looks likely to play for the Ireland U20s in 2026.

He is one of 10 new academy players, who include three products of the Youths system in centre Connor Fahy, lock Mahon Ronan, and wing Páidí Farrell. There are also four players – Tadhg Brophy, Lee Fitzpatrick, Ciarán Mangan, and Todd Lawlor – who came through Newbridge College.

There is excitement about the potential of Year 2 out-half Caspar Gabriel, who has shown his skills for Terenure in the AIL.

As ever, lots of the Year 2 and Year 3 academy players have already featured at senior level, with the likes of fullback Henry McErlean and lock Conor O’Tighearnaigh aiming to earn professional contracts.

Year 1:

Todd Lawlor [back three]

Páidí Farrell [wing]

Ciarán Mangan [wing/centre]

Jack Deegan [centre]

Connor Fahy [centre]

Tadhg Brophy [scrum-half]

Lee Fitzpatrick [hooker]

Alex Mullan [tighthead]

Mahon Ronan [second row]

Josh Neill [back row]

Year Two:

Oliver Coffey [second-half]

Billy Corrigan [second row]

Caspar Gabriel [out-half]

Hugo McLaughlin [back three]

Ruben Moloney [back three]

Alan Spicer [second row]

Andrew Sparrow [tighthead]

Stephen Smyth [hooker]

Year Three: