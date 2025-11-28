WHILE IT MIGHT not necessarily be remembered as the most pivotal game in his career, Leinster’s URC triumph over Zebre Parma at the Aviva Stadium on 25 October was a special one for 22-year-old lock Diarmuid Mangan.

For the visit of the Italians to Ballsbridge in round five of the URC, Mangan was named to start in a Leinster match day squad that initially featured five potential debutants.

However, the number of newcomers was extended to six as a result of Max Deegan’s late withdrawal from the starting line-up to face Zebre.

Although Alex Soroka was promoted from the bench to replace Deegan in the eastern province’s back row, his spot amongst the replacements was subsequently taken by Mangan’s brother Ciarán. A member of the Ireland U20s side earlier this year, the younger Mangan is currently part of the Leinster Academy.

A 20-minute red card issued to Andrew Osborne ensured Ciaran made his Leinster bow with half an hour still to play against Zebre and with his elder sibling still on the field by this point, it proved to be a memorable occasion for the Mangan family.

“Ciaran was deserving. Obviously there was probably a slim chance he might get on [the match day squad], but I just said to him during the week ‘just make sure you know your stuff in case somebody does pull out’. In the warm-up, Deego pulled out, so then Ciaran had to come in,” Diarmuid recalled at a Leinster media briefing earlier this week.

“I kind of didn’t even realise he was coming in until I saw him on the pitch. It was pretty surreal for me and my family. Thankfully my parents, my brother and my granddad were all there at the game. So it was a nice moment for us.”

This weekend is set to be another big one for the Mangan clan as another brother of Diarmuid’s – Darragh – is the captain of the Sallins side that are due to take on Clara of Offaly in a Leinster intermediate club football championship semi-final at Cedral St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ciarán Mangan after his Leinster debut. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Yet before he has an opportunity to cheer on his brother in that particular contest, Diarmuid Mangan is placing his focus on this evening’s URC showdown with Dragons at Rodney Parade [KO 7.45pm, TG4/Premier Sports].

Lining up alongside Brian Deeny, the former Newbridge College student is in line to make his 20th senior appearance for Leinster. Given tonight’s clash in Wales is the first of 10 games in the space of just 64 days for the province – four European Champions Cup games and four inter-provincial fixtures are included in this schedule – Mangan recognises the need to seize every chance he gets to impress.

“The Dragons game is Friday, first and foremost,” he said. “Then obviously into Europe and then the inter-pro games over the Christmas period are always very exciting. Obviously, the fans love them as well.

“Just for us as players especially, the lads that haven’t been away with the international team, this game is a massive opportunity for us to try and put down a marker. Try and maybe get involved in the European games and in the Christmas inter-pros.”

Despite not being part of Andy Farrell’s main squad for the recent Quilter Nations Series [he was called into camp during the Six Nations Championship earlier this year], Mangan was on duty for the Ireland XV side that played Spain at Butarque Stadium in Leganes on 8 November.

Coming on for Munster’s Evan O’Connell with 53 minutes on the clock, Mangan played his part as an Irish outfit coached by Cullie Tucker claimed a 61-24 victory at the expense of the Spanish.

Even though it was a relatively short lead-in to a one-off encounter in the November window, Mangan found his time with the Ireland XV to be a worthwhile experience.

“It was good. I really enjoyed the week. It was good to go into a new environment. They probably see things slightly differently in some aspects than we do in Leinster, but I thought it was good. A good refresher and I enjoyed the week,” Mangan added.

Mangan in Ireland camp during this year's Six Nations. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“The game when I came on, we were probably defending a lot and the Spanish were putting a lot of pressure on us, but I enjoyed the game. The atmosphere was quite good over there, it was a good test.

“I thought we were quite cohesive really. I thought our attack looked quite sharp. Our defence as well I thought was quite good. Obviously just a few bits [that didn’t quite work], it’s hard to cover everything during those small weeks. I think overall it was a very good performance.”

DRAGONS: Angus O’Brien (captain); Cai Evans, David Richards, Aneurin Owen, Huw Anderson; Tinus de Beer, Rhodri Williams; Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths, Oli Burrows, Robert Hunt; Seb Davies, Matthew Screech; Ryan Woodman, Thomas Young, Mackenzie Martin

Replacements: Will Austin, Wyn Jones, Owain James, Levi Douglas, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Niall Armstrong, Joe Westwood, Ewan Rosser.

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; JJ Kenny, Hugh Cooney, Ciarán Frawley, Jordan Larmour; Harry Byrne, Fintan Gunne; Jack Boyle, Gus McCarthy, Thomas Clarkson; Brian Deeny, Diarmuid Mangan; Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, Max Deegan (captain).

Replacements: John McKee, Jerry Cahir, Rabah Slimani, RG Snyman, Josh Ericson, Luke McGrath, Charlie Tector, Ruben Moloney.

Referee: Morne Ferreira [SARU].