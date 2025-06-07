Leinster make a statement with dominant semi-final defeat of Glasgow

Leinster 37

Glasgow Warriors 19

LEINSTER REDISCOVERED ALL the qualities they had been missing over the last few weeks as the province put Glasgow to the sword and booked their place in next weekend’s URC final with an utterly dominant semi-final win in Dublin.

This 37-19 defeat of the Warriors in front of over 15,000 supporters at Aviva Stadium means the province can look forward to a Croke Park date with the winners of today’s second semi-final meeting of the Bulls and the Sharks, which will kick-off at 5pm next Saturday.

Leo Cullen’s men had looked a shadow of themselves across the closing rounds of the URC and during last weekend’s unconvincing quarter-final win over Scarlets as the pain of their harrowing Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Northampton Saints lingered, but Leinster burst back into life here to reach the URC final for the first time.

The province will expect a stern test against South African opposition next week but look well placed to land a first trophy in four years.

The six tries came from Dan Sheehan, Jamie Osborne – who both scored twice – Thomas Clarkson and Ciarán Frawley, and by half time the province already had one foot in the final, building a strong 25-5 lead.

Sheehan was outstanding on his return to the starting team, with Osborne, Tommy O’Brien, Ryan Baird and James Lowe also thriving as Leinster feasted on long periods of front-foot ball, while the Leinster pack bullied their opponents from start to finish.

Glasgow, the defending champions, will be bitterly disappointed not to have caused their hosts more problems, as Franco Smith’s side fell flat in suffering their third defeat at this stadium this year – two late tries somewhat skewing the scoreboard.

Sheehan got the scoreboard moving for Leinster in just the second minute. Glasgow initially did well to put the brakes on a Leinster maul, but the province remained patient and accurate before a sharp Jamison Gibson-Park pass sent Sheehan through, with Sam Prendergast tapping over the conversion.

The score didn’t knock Glasgow and the visitors struck just three minutes later on their first attack of the game. After moving the ball wide, Kyle Rowe kicked ahead and George Horne went in pursuit, getting to the ball before any chasing Leinster defenders to score. Horne then stood over the conversion but was off target.

Leinster's Andrew Porter, Jack Conan and James Ryan wrap up a Glasgow player. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

That was as good as it got for Glasgow in the opening 40 as Leinster ripped them apart with an accurate and aggressive display.

Fifteen minutes in, Sheehan threw a lineout long out the back to Jordie Barrett, who was soon gobbled up. Leinster kept possession and moved the ball into a more central position as they inched forward, Scott Penny eventually scampering through to score. However the try was crossed off with James Lowe ahead of the ball-carrier as he collided with Scott Cummings, the coming together sparking some strong words and shoving between both teams.

Lighting Lowe’s fuse would be one of many errors Glasgow would come to regret.

At the end of the first quarter the rain pelted down, with Prendergast sending a series of contestable kicks into the skies for Osborne to chase.

Building pressure with little return, Prendergast knocked over another three points when a penalty call fell their way.

The game was being played exclusively in Glasgow’s half, and a rare period of Glasgow possession saw Leinster turn defence into attack.

Tommy O’Brien and Adam Hastings chase the ball. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Sione Tuipulotu, who was struggling to influence the game, lost the ball in contact and Leinster were off. Tommy O’Brien kicked and chased alongside Glasgow out-half Adam Hastings. Leinster kept the ball and Gibson-Park fed Osborne, who had the wheels to pull away from Kyle Rowe and Euan Ferrie. It looked a clinical Leinster try, but was crossed off on TMO review with Gibson-Park’s pass to Osborne forward.

Two minutes later Osborne had his try. Lowe jumped to bat a high ball back to Jimmy O’Brien and Leinster went flying forward in numbers – Gibson-Park moved the ball on, Barret flashed quick hands before Jimmy O’Brien did the same and Lowe’s wonderful pass out the back left Osborne racing for the line. No doubt about that one, but Prendergast pulled the conversion wide.

Leinster were humming now and five minutes later they had their third, Thomas Clarkson muscling over after Leinster turned down a kickable three to go to the corner. Again, Prendergast couldn’t convert.

Leinster kept pounding away, looking to end the contest before it ever really got going. Ryan Baird peeled wide and tried to hit Lowe, but the pass was spilled, triggering another heated exchange.

With the last play of the half Leinster bagged their fourth, mauling forward as Sheehan drove through for his second of the game. Prendergast’s kicking remained off, signing off for the half with just one successful conversion from four attempts. With the province 20 points up at the break, it was unlikely his team would be made pay the price.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Upon the resumption Leinster kept the foot down.

Barrett rumbled over but knocked-on as he tried to ground the ball through two tacklers. Prendergast smacked a penalty off the post.

The fifth try finally came when Gibson-Park fired another razor-sharp pass into Osborne’s hands, allowing Prendergast improve his success rate with a simple conversion.

Approaching the hour the home side were over again through a lovely flowing move. Lowe did well to win possession in the air before a purposeful carry along the wing. The attack threatened to break down but Leinster swung the ball coast-to-coast, with Prendergast and Penny both involved before Conan found Tommy O’Brien, who did well to keep the ball and feed Ciarán Frawley, a popular try-scorer just minutes after entering the action. Prendergast missed another effort off the tee, and was soon replaced by Ross Byrne, playing his last game at the Aviva in Leinster blue.

Ciarán Frawley dives over. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

As the game fizzled out Jamie Dobie ended Glasgow’s long wait for some points with a 72nd-minute try, converted by Tom Jordan, before Tuipulotu added a third, holding off Frawley’s tackle to score, as a strong hail shower battered Dublin 4.

At that point everyone involved was happy to wrap it up, although a good number of Leinster fans stayed back in the rain to sound their appreciation for a strong, determined effort from their team.

This was more like it.

Leinster scorers:

Tries – Sheehan [2], Osborne [2], Clarkson, Frawley

Penalty – Prendergast [1/2]

Conversions – Prendergast [2/6]

Glasgow scorers:

Tries – Horne, Dobie, Tuipulotu.

Conversions – Horne [0/1], Jordan [2/2]

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Tommy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Jordie Barrett (Ciarán Frawley, 56), , James Lowe; Sam Prendergast (Ross Byrne, 60), Jamison Gibson-Park (Luke McGrath, 69); Andrew Porter (, 58), Dan Sheehan (Rónan Kelleher, 56), Thomas Clarkson (Rabah Slimani, 56); Joe McCarthy, James Ryan (RG Snyman, 56); Ryan Baird, Scott Penny, Jack Conan (capt) (Max Deegan, 63).

GLASGOW: Josh McKay; Kyle Steyn (capt), Sione Tuipulotu, Tom Jordan, Kyle Rowe, Adam Hastings (Stafford McDowall, HT), George Horne (Jamie Dobie, 52); Jamie Bhatti (Rory Sutherland, 44), Gregor Hiddleston (Johnny Matthews, 44), Fin Richardson (Sam Talakai, 44); Alex Samuel (Max Williamson, 44), Scott Cummings; Euan Ferrie (Jack Mann, 72), Rory Darge, Henco Venter (Macenzzie Duncan, 59).

Referee: Andrea Piardi [FIR]

Attendance: 15,762