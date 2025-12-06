Leinster take their time to shake off stubborn Harlequins

Leinster 45

Harlequins 28

LEINSTER WILL LOOK back at this opening Champions Cup win and feel they could have engineered a more comfortable night for themselves. Harlequins might well look back and wonder the damage they may have been able to inflict if they’d been a little more loaded for this Dublin visit.

Quins, thrashed 62-0 by Leinster at Croke Park in last year’s round of 16, arrived missing many of their leading names, prompting fears of an early Christmas turkey shoot. To their credit, a shadow Quins side fought hard and ensured for the most part, this was a closely fought contest.

An hour in, the team currently eighth in the Prem were chasing a three-point deficit. Over the next 20 Leinster pulled clear to add 21 points to their advantage as they eventually shook off a stubborn Harlequins effort.

The home side notched up seven tries, although this was far from smooth sailing.

Leo Cullen’s side had their bonus point secured by half time, but would have felt their 10-point lead could have been more. The first-half tries came through Jordan Larmour [2], Garry Ringrose and Ciarán Frawley, but they also looked too rushed, too often when in promising positions.

And they had plenty of those – enjoying 69% of the first half territory – while a dominant scrum helped them keep in the right areas of the pitch.

This was a shadow Harlequins team, hit by injuries while Marcus Smith, Fin Baxter, Chandler Cunningham-South and Jack Kenningham were all sat down through mandatory rest periods, but the London side still managed to make life more uncomfortable than most would have anticipated. Leinster will be bitterly disappointed with some of their defending as Quins ran in two first-half tries.

Leinster had an ideal start, Larmour burrowing through a cluster of Quins’ defenders in the corner after a sweeping Leinster attack from right to left off a lineout won by Jack Conan. Sam Prendergast, almost held up during the build-up to that score, couldn’t convert from the sideline.

That early score felt ominous but a determined Quins ensured the script didn’t run as expected. On 12 minutes they moved into the lead, centre Luke Northmore going in under the posts after a fine team move, the visitors alert to keep the ball alive just as their chance looked to be breaking down. Jarrod Evans converted to score and Harlequins led by two.

Luke Northmore scores Harlequins' first try. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster continued to have most of the ball, Tommy O’Brien held up following a strong drive at the line, but the play was called back for a Quins offside. At the second bite the province made no mistake, with quick ruck ball and quick hands creating two number two. RG Snyman’s clever hands to Jamison Gibson-Park triggered a slick series of passes, as Frawley sent Ringrose over. Prendergast clipped over the extras from close range.

Snyman then left the action early after appearing to take a knock, Diarmuid Mangan coming in to take the South African’s place.

It didn’t knock Leinster’s rhythm and Larmour soon had his second, but the score was all about Prendergast. Eyeing up the space out wide, the out-half used the outside of his boot to send a gorgeous pass swerving and swooping through the air before he dropped into Larmour’s grateful arms. A world class assist. Unfortunately, Prendergast’s next kick – a challenging conversion from the sideline – didn’t have the same accuracy.

Ten points up Leinster appeared to moving into cruise control, but perhaps they grew too comfortable. Harlequins second try, on 34 minutes, was a well-worked pre-planned move, but Leinster’s defence was also far too generous as Northmore and Cassius Cleaves linked up to send the winger through. Evans converted and we had a three-point game.

Jack Conan takes a ball in the air. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The next score would be key. To the relief of the home crowd, it went their way. They might not see a messier try all season. Shaping up to attack off a lineout deep in the Quins 22, Sheehan’s throw missed its target and bounced into the space behind. Quins were too slow to react, while Frawley, shaking off a knock, was alert to sweep in and score. Prendergast converted and Leinster had a more pleasing cushion as the teams went in.

Quins weren’t going down without a fight, forcing a series of turnovers as the second half got off to a scrappy start. The effort carried them to the edge of the Leinster tryline. Finding the door locked, the London side went around the corner, where Cadan Murley’s pass wide found the outstretched hand of Leinster fullback Jimmy O’Brien. Penalty try Quins, yellow card O’Brien, no complaints. A three-point game again.

This wasn’t going to plan for the home team. Just short of the hour mark, Cullen sent in Luke McGrath and Harry Byrne for Gibson-Park and Prendergast, having already refreshed his entire front row. Moments later, All Black Rieko Ioane received a warm reception as he came in for his debut, replacing the injured Garry Ringrose.

Harlequins' Will Porter and Luke Northmore tackle Tommy O'Brien. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Harlequins’ fight was fading. Ioane was just settling in as Leinster finally found their fifth try. Attacking deep in the left corner, and seeing no return, they pushed the ball infield, where Harry Byrne lined up a crossfield. His kick didn’t have the same accuracy as Prendergast’s first half effort, but Tommy O’Brien did superbly to save what looked a lost opportunity, slipping a kick around Cam Anderson to collect and score. Byrne converted.

He’d soon be standing over the tee again, Jack Conan bashing over from close range to finish an excellent, clinical attack. Finally, with 15 minutes to play, Leinster looked home and hosed.

The next try might well have had Ioane’s name on it, but seeing a teammate in space the new man took the sensible option and swung a pass to Jimmy O’Brien. Byrne’s excellent conversion pushed Leinster 24 points clear entering the final 10 minutes.

Quins had one last punch left in them, Oscar Beard finding the legs to run in a score from his own half, securing a deserved losing bonus point.

Plenty for Leinster to brush up on before Friday’s trip to Leicester, but the province are off to a winning start in Europe.

Leinster scorers:

Tries – Larmour [2], Ringrose, Frawley, T O’Brien, Conan, J O’Brien.

Conversions – Prendergast [2/4], Byrne [3/3]

Harlequins scorers:

Tries – Northmore, Cleaves, penalty try, Beard

Conversions – Evans [2/2], Benson [1/1]

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose ( Rieko Ioane, 59), Ciarán Frawley, Jordan Larmour; Sam Prendergast (Harry Byrne, 58), Jamison Gibson-Park (Luke McGrath, 58); Paddy McCarthy (Jack Boyle, 50), Dan Sheehan (Rónan Kelleher, 50), Tom Clarkson, (Tadhg Furlong, 50); RG Snyman (Diarmuid Mangan, 18), Joe McCarthy; Jack Conan (Max Deegan, 71), Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Yellow card: Jimmy O’Brien, 52.

HARLEQUINS: Cameron Anderson; Cassius Cleaves, Oscar Beard, Luke Northmore (Bryn Bradley, 62), Cadan Murley (capt); Jarrod Evans (Jamie Benson. 71), Will Porter (Lucas Friday, 52); Boris Wenger (Will Hobson, 62), Jack Walker (George Turner, 58), Harry Williams (Pedro Delgado, 22); Kieran Treadwell (Joe Launchbury, 52), Stephan Lewies; Zach Carr, Will Evans, Tom Lawday (Lucas Schmid 58).

Yellow card: Jarrod Evans, 60.

Referee: Craig Evans (Wal).

Attendance: 22,298.