Leinster fully loaded for Croke Park clash with Harlequins

LEINSTER’S INTERNATIONAL STARS are back with Leo Cullen naming a loaded side for tomorrow’s Champions Cup round of 16 meeting with Harlequins in Croke Park [KO 3pm, RTÉ 2/Premier Sports 2].

Leinster make 15 changes from last weekend’s URC win against the Sharks, and while Rónan Kelleher and James Ryan both miss out, Cullen is able to name a starting XV who have all been capped at Test level.

Caelan Doris captains the side at number eight, with Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan competing the back row.

Joe McCarthy starts alongside two-time World Cup winner RG Snyman in a powerful Leinster second row.

🏟️💙 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙩𝙤 𝘾𝙧𝙤𝙠𝙚𝙧



Here is the Leinster Rugby team to take on @Harlequins in tomorrow's @ChampionsCup Round of 16 clash! 👊



🎟️ Get tickets here 👉 https://t.co/IhaR3d6ZhJ#LEIvHAR #NeverLessThanEverything pic.twitter.com/eSKGRpR2YC — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 4, 2025

Dan Sheehan is named at hooker, with Andrew Porter and Rabah Slimani the starting props.

Advertisement

In the Leinster backline, Sam Prendergast returns at 10 with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half.

Robbie Henshaw joins Garry Ringrose in a familiar centre pairing, with Henshaw set to win his 99th cap for the province.

James Lowe and Jamie Osborne start on the wings, with Hugo Keenan returning at full-back.

On the Leinster bench, Academy hooker Gus McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong and Jack Boyle provide the front row cover.

Ryan Baird is also on the bench while Max Deegan makes the 23 after an impressive outing against the Sharks last weekend.

Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne cover the half-back positions while New Zealand star Jordie Barrett completes the matchday 23.

Harlequins head coach Danny Wilson welcomes back Alex Dombrandt as captain, while Leigh Halfpenny comes in at fullback in place of Rodrigo Isgro, who misses out after sustaining a concussion in last weekend’s 47-28 loss at Bath.

A second change in the backline sees Ben Waghorn named at inside centre, partnering Oscar Beard.

In the Quins pack, back-rower Chandler Cunningham-South makes a surprise move to the second row.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jamie Osborne

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Rabah Slimani

4. Joe McCarthy

5. RG Snyman

6. Jack Conan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (capt)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Jack Boyle

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Ryan Baird

20. Max Deegan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ross Byrne

23. Jordie Barrett

Harlequins:

15. Leigh Halfpenny

14. Tyrone Green

13. Oscar Beard

12. Ben Waghorn

11. Nick David

10. Marcus Smith

9. Will Porter

1. Fin Baxter

2. Jack Walker

3. Titi Lamositele

4. Joe Launchbury

5. Chandler Cunningham-South

6. Jack Kenningham

7. Will Evans

8. Alex Dombrandt (capt)

Replacements:

16. Sam Riley

17. Wyn Jones

18. Simon Kerrod

19. Irne Herbst

20. George Hammond

21. Danny Care

22. Jamie Benson

23. Luke Northmore

Referee: Pierre Brousset [FFR]