KILKENNY DREW ON all their reserves of character and composure to kill off a Galway comeback to secure their sixth Bob O’Keefe Cup in a row here in Croke Park.
Midway through the second half it looked as if Kilkenny were going to win this with embarrassing ease, 13 points up after 57 minutes with Galway registering only 0-12 at that point.
However, a scoring spurt of 1-6 unanswered brought the Connacht guests into the reckoning with Brian Concannon’s clever goal throwing them right into the mix.
However, a disastrous concession of a goal arrived in injury time when Luke Hogan’s shot was dropping short, only to come off the helmet of substitute goalkeeper Darragh Walsh. Martin Keoghan was on hand to bat the loose ball to the net.
Reid and Keoghan second half goals help Kilkenny to sixth consecutive Leinster title
Kilkenny 3-22
Galway 1-20
