Leinster's prop crisis deepens as province await injury update on Porter and McCarthy

LEINSTER’S PROP CRISIS has further deepened with both Andrew Porter and Paddy McCarthy set to miss Saturday’s Champions Cup pool stage finale in Bayonne.

The province are awaiting further medical assessment on both looseheads, with Porter sidelined by a calf injury picked up in training last week, while McCarthy sustained “a significant foot injury” in the win against La Rochelle.

Leo Cullen now must wait on the fitness of Jack Boyle, who may yet be passed fit to travel to France as he recovers from the shoulder injury suffered in the New Year’s interpro against Connacht.

If Saturday’s game comes too soon for Boyle, Cullen will likely once again turn to AIL convert Jerry Cahir, who packed down for most of the second half against La Rochelle when McCarthy was forced off.

Ireland U20 loosehead Alex Usanov, who made his only senior appearance to date in the October win against Zebre, is not currently registered as part of Leinster’s European squad but could be added ahead of Wednesday’s deadline.

On the tighthead side, Rabah Slimani (calf) is ruled out once again, but there is better news with the return of Tadhg Furlong to full training, with the Ireland international expected to be available.

Ciarán Frawley is set for further assessment this week on the foot injury that saw him forced off in the opening minutes of Saturday’s 25-24 win.

Garry Ringrose, RG Snyman and Jimmy O’Brien are all back in full training and in contention to feature on Saturday.