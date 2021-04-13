BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 13 April 2021
Advertisement

Leinster's Champions Cup semi v La Rochelle will not be shown on free-to-air TV

Leinster’s Champions Cup semi fixed for Sunday 2 May, with Ulster’s Challenge Cup trip to Leicester set for Friday 30 April.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 4:24 PM
1 hour ago 3,103 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5408462
Ronan O'Gara and Leo Cullen are set to go head-to-head in the Champions Cup semis.
Ronan O'Gara and Leo Cullen are set to go head-to-head in the Champions Cup semis.
Ronan O'Gara and Leo Cullen are set to go head-to-head in the Champions Cup semis.

LEINSTER’S HUGELY-ANTICIPATED Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle will only be available in Ireland to BT Sport subscribers.

The fixtures for the final four in both European rugby competitions were confirmed this afternoon with Toulouse hosting Bordeaux-Begles in the first Champions Cup semi at 3pm on Saturday 1 May, while Leinster travel to face La Rochelle at 3pm on Sunday 2 May.

Current broadcast arrangements allow for one semi-final to be shown live on free-to-air TV in Ireland.

However, to the disappointment of Irish rugby fans, it is the game between Toulouse and Bordeaux that will be carried by both Virgin Media and Channel 4, with the penultimate stage of Leinster’s bid for a fifth European crown exclusive to BT Sport in Ireland.

In the Challenge Cup, Leicester Tigers host Ulster in the first semi-final at 8pm on Friday 30 April before Bath take on Montpellier at 8pm on Saturday 1 May.

Both Challenge Cup semi-finals are exclusively live on BT Sport in Ireland.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie