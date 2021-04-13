Leinster's Champions Cup semi v La Rochelle will not be shown on free-to-air TV

Ronan O'Gara and Leo Cullen are set to go head-to-head in the Champions Cup semis.

LEINSTER’S HUGELY-ANTICIPATED Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle will only be available in Ireland to BT Sport subscribers.

The fixtures for the final four in both European rugby competitions were confirmed this afternoon with Toulouse hosting Bordeaux-Begles in the first Champions Cup semi at 3pm on Saturday 1 May, while Leinster travel to face La Rochelle at 3pm on Sunday 2 May.

Current broadcast arrangements allow for one semi-final to be shown live on free-to-air TV in Ireland.

However, to the disappointment of Irish rugby fans, it is the game between Toulouse and Bordeaux that will be carried by both Virgin Media and Channel 4, with the penultimate stage of Leinster’s bid for a fifth European crown exclusive to BT Sport in Ireland.

In the Challenge Cup, Leicester Tigers host Ulster in the first semi-final at 8pm on Friday 30 April before Bath take on Montpellier at 8pm on Saturday 1 May.

Both Challenge Cup semi-finals are exclusively live on BT Sport in Ireland.

