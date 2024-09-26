Advertisement
Cian Healy on his Leinster debut in 2007. James Crombie/INPHO
Record

'He's been phenomenal... it's an amazing milestone he's achieved'

Cian Healy is still going strong after 280 Leinster appearances and 131 Ireland caps.
2.41pm, 26 Sep 2024
LEO CULLEN HAD returned home from Leicester by the time things started to happen for Cian Healy in the 2007/08 season.

Healy had made his debut for the province towards the end of the previous campaign, coming off the bench against Border Reivers in the Celtic League, but he kicked on hugely the following season.

The loosehead prop earned his first appearances in Europe and by the 2008/09 season, was a starter for Leinster as he helped them to their first Heineken Cup title.

So Cullen had a front-row seat as Healy then went on to make his Ireland debut in 2009 at the age of 22.

“He was a joy to play with,” recalls Cullen now, having named Healy to start on his record-setting 281st appearance for Leinster against the Dragons tomorrow night in the URC at the Aviva Stadium [KO 7.35pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV].

“I scrummed behind Cian more often than not. You used to marvel at some of the things he would be able to do. There’s the basics of set-piece play for a front row, but he was able to do some freakish things at the start.

“We were looking back at some of his highlights this week – he scored a try where he does someone up the sideline with a sidestep and scores in the corner. The power he shows with some of his ball-carrying. He was so devastating as a momentum-gainer for a team.

“His ability to generate momentum for the team was like nobody else, particularly in terms of front row forwards.

“He’s been phenomenal, a great family in there behind him. I’m delighted for Cian. It’s always tricky talking ahead of games, because ultimately it comes down to preparing and getting to the game and performing in the game and you reflect after, but it’s an amazing milestone that he’s achieved, and hopefully he goes well in the game, that’s the important bit.”

cian-healy Healy starts at loosehead prop tomorrow. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Healy drew level with Devin Toner on 280 Leinster caps last weekend as he came off the bench in the win over Edinburgh, but he will now set a new record that he should be able to improve significantly by the end of this season.

Healy, who turns 37 next month, is also still racking up caps for Ireland, with 131 to his name at this stage. 

With four Heineken/Champions Cup successes, seven titles in the Celtic League/Pro12/Pro14, a Challenge Cup, five Six Nations crows, two of them Grand Slams, and a few other honours along the way, Healy is a true Irish rugby great. And it’s worth recalling that he was very close to retiring in 2015 due to nerve damage.

“He’s an amazing individual, and the uniqueness of him as a character,” says Cullen. “You’ve all seen him and talked to him over the years, so I’m sure you understand.

“Being able to do it the way he has done it for so long and still be going strong, sometimes when players hit these milestones you start thinking of the end… it’s phenomenal.

“It’s a while before he has to pass the baton to someone else. He’s safe for a while.”

Murray Kinsella
