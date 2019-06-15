Wexford and Kilkenny claim victories to set-up Leinster minor hurling final showdown

WEXFORD AND KILKENNY will contest the Leinster MHC final after their respective victories counties today.

Wexford enjoyed a 2-16 to 0-19 win over Dublin at Parnell Park to seal their place in the decider. AJ Redmond and Dylan O’Neill grabbed first-half goals for the Model County, who led by nine at half-time.

Kilkenny saw off Kildare on a scoreline of 2-20 to 0-15 in the other semi-final clash.

The Lilywhites arrived into the game off the back of a thrilling extra-time defeat of Offaly and gave a strong display against the Cats. A pair of goals in the opening period helped Kilkenny to an 11-point victory.

