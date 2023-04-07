Niland scores 1-13 in Galway win over Kilkenny, Wexford beat Offaly to reach last four

Results – Leinster minor hurling championship

Galway 1-23 Kilkenny 0-13

Wexford 3-12 Offaly 0-10

Laois 4-14 Antrim 1-19

Westmeath 3-10 Carlow 0-7

Kildare 1-24 Meath 0-21

Dublin 2-23 Kerry 0-11

GALWAY’S ATTACKING STAR Aaron Niland shot 1-13 as his side defeated Kilkenny in impressive fashion today in Nowlan Park.

Galway were ahead 0-9 to 0-6 at half-time but that three-point advantage had swelled to 13 points by the final whistle as they were 1-23 to 0-13 clear.

The result means Galway have now won their three games in Tier 1 Group 2, a position Wexford are also in after they won out in Tier 1 Group 1 against Offaly by 3-12 to 0-10.

Joe O’Leary, Liam Cooney and Jason Rossiter all netted in their 11-point victory.

Today’s other games saw Laois defeat Antrim 4-14 to 1-19 in Abbotstown, while Dublin despatched Kerry in Portlaoise by 2-23 to 0-11.

Kildare overcame Meath 1-24 to 0-21 in Hawkfield and Westmeath beat Carlow by 3-10 to 0-7 in Mullingar.

