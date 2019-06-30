This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 30 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Redmond scores 1-11 as Wexford end Leinster final hoodoo with win over Kilkenny

Wexford’s star man struck a flurry of late points to seal a first provincial title since 1985.

By Brendan Graham Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 1:24 PM
29 minutes ago 3,007 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4703758
Cian Molloy celebrates at the final whistle with Richie Lawlor.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Cian Molloy celebrates at the final whistle with Richie Lawlor.
Cian Molloy celebrates at the final whistle with Richie Lawlor.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Wexford 3-14

Kilkenny 3-10

Brendan Graham reporting from Croke Park

AJ REDMOND WAS the star man for Wexford in their Leinster minor final win over Kilkenny helping himself to an impressive 1-11 in a four-point victory against the Cats.

Both sides were slow enough to find their feet but it was Wexford who settled quickest with Redmond opening the scoring with four minutes on the clock before two frees minutes later gave James Shiels’ side a three point lead with 10 minutes played.

Kilkenny half forward Liam Moore had a great chance to level proceedings soon after displaying great strength to break free of Dylan Whelan and strike a low shot towards goal only to be denied by a scooping save from Cian Byrne.

Two points followed for Kilkenny before David Cantwell found the back of the net for Wexford. Richie Lawlor was the architect to extend his side’s lead back to four points with 15 minutes played.

Wexford’s dogged work rate and support for each other off the ball was brilliant to watch with the Cats finding scores quite hard to come by as the half wore on.

Kilkenny, to their credit continued to work hard close to goal and they found a breakthrough on twenty four minutes through full forward Jack Doyle to leave the scores at 1-5 apiece close to half time.

Another two frees from the impressive Redmond left Wexford leading 1-7 to 1-5 at half time.

What Reid could do for Wexford, Drennan could do just as well for Kilkenny and brought the sides level again with two routine frees close to goal.

Further points were exchanged between the sides before the linesmen were on green flag duty again.

Oisin Pepper celebrates at the final whistle Oisin Pepper celebrates at the final whistle. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Redmond showed drove past Kilkenny captain James Aylward and bury the ball into the net.

Kilkenny responded in admirable fashion with a goal of their own just seconds later with Timmy Clifford finding the back of the Wexford net to draw the team’s level once again with just five minutes left in the game.

Cian Byrne found the back of the net for Wexford in the closing stages with Kilkenny finding a consolation goal for themselves from Pierce Blanchfield moments before the final whistle.

The magnificent AJ Redmond helped himself to a further five points in the closing minutes of the game to bring his individual contribution on the day to 1-11 and ensure Wexford would deservedly be crowned Leinster Minor Champions for 2019.

Scorers for Wexford: Aj Redmond (1-11, 9f), David Cantwell (1-1), Paddy Whitty (0-1), Jack Kirwan (0-1), Cian Byrne (1-0).

Scorers for Kilkenny: Pierce Blanchfield (1-1) Billy Drennan (0-5, 4f), Jack Doyle (1-1), Liam Moore (0-1), Timmy Clifford (1-1), Ian Byrne (0-1)

Wexford

Cian Byrne

Dylan Whelan
Kyle Scallan
Joe Conroy

Justin Moran
Cian Molloy
DavidCodd

Jack Kirwan
Luke Kavanagh

Josh Sheil
Dylan O’Neill
Paddy Whitty

AJ Redmond
Richie Lawlor
David Cantwell

Subs:
Conor Foley for Paddy Whitty (40)
Diarmuid O’Leary for Dylan O’Neill (40)
Cian Byrne for David Cantwell (50)
Oisin Pepper for Josh Sheil (62)
Emmet Cullen for Richie Lawlor (63)

Kilkenny

Aidan Tallis

Billy Reid
William Halpin
Tristan Roche

Peter McDonald
Padraic Moylan
James Aylward

Andy Hickey
Denis Walsh

Pierce Blanchfield
Colman O’Sullivan
Liam Moore

Billy Drennan
Timmy Clifford
Jack Doyle

Subs:
Ian Byrne for Colman O’Sullivan (43)
Aran Murphy for Andy Hickey (58)
Zach Bay Hammond for James Aylward (63)

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Brendan Graham

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie