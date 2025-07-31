Leinster and Munster set to lock horns in October URC match at Croke Park

LEINSTER WILL ONCE again host Munster in the BKT United Rugby Championship derby match at Croke Park on Saturday, 18 October (KO: 5.15pm).

Leinster are once again playing URC and Champions Cup games outside of the RDS Arena this season, as the RDS Arena is undergoing redevelopment work.

Advertisement

As a result, the majority of Leinster’s home fixtures in the 2025/26 season will be played at the Aviva Stadium, with a number of games also designated for Croke Park.

Leinster will be back at the RDS Arena for the start of the 2026/27 season, meanwhile tickets for the Munster match will go on public sale on 29 August.

The two teams played in Croke Park last October, while Leinster won the URC final at Croke Park in June against the Bulls.

Leinster start the URC 2025/26 season with a two-game assignment in South Africa, with the DHL Stormers first up in Cape Town on 26 September, followed by a game eight days later against the Vodacom Bulls on 4 October 2025.

The first home game of the season will be against the Hollywoodbets Sharks at Aviva Stadium on 11 October (KO: 5.30pm), followed by the visit of Munster to Jones’ Road a week later. Leinster play a third game in-a-row at home against Zebre Parma on 25 October at Aviva Stadium (KO: 5.30pm).

After the first five rounds of the URC, there will be a break ahead of the Autumn Series for Ireland against New Zealand, Japan, Australia and South Africa, before the URC resumes for Round 6 and a trip to Rodney Parade against Dragons RFC on 28 November.