Leinster start Keenan and Conners as Munster make three changes

LEINSTER HAVE NAMED Hugo Keenan and Will Connors to start in tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final against Munster at the Aviva Stadium [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport, deferred coverage on TG4 at 9.45pm].

Will Connors starts at openside for Leinster. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Keenan gets the nod on the right wing as Leo Cullen puts his faith in fullback Jordan Larmour to improve on his aerial showing against Munster two weekends ago, while Connors starts at openside ahead of Josh van der Flier.

24-year-old Connors was excellent against Ulster last weekend, while 24-year-old Keenan also started that 28-10 win. Cullen has also rotated back in frontline players like captain Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose, and Jack Conan.

Devin Toner gets a start in the second row ahead of 21-year-old Ryan Baird, while Andrew Porter is back at tighthead prop with Tadhg Furlong remaining sidelined with a back injury.

Meanwhile, Munster have made three changes to their starting XV after last weekend’s win over Connacht, with Jack O’Donoghue, Stephen Archer, and Billy Holland coming into the pack.

35-year-old Billy Holland is back in Munster's starting XV. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Fineen Wycherley, who impressed against Connacht last time out, has been dropped to the bench to make way for Holland, while Chris Cloete and John Ryan make way for O’Donoghue and Archer, respectively.

Otherwise, Johann van Graan’s starting XV is unchanged. Munster have named Mike Haley on the bench, with the fullback set for his first appearance of the season.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Hugo Keenan

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Ronan Kelleher

3. Andrew Porter

4. Devin Toner

5. Scott Fardy

6. Caelan Doris

7. Will Connors

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin

17. Ed Byrne

18. Michael Bent

19. Ryan Baird

20. Josh van der Flier

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ross Byrne

23. Rory O’Loughlin

Munster:

15. Shane Daly

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Keith Earls

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Conor Murray

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. James Cronin

18. John Ryan

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Chris Cloete

21. Craig Casey

22. Rory Scannell

23. Mike Haley

Referee: Andrew Brace.