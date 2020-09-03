Leinster start Keenan and Conners as Munster make three changes

LEINSTER HAVE NAMED Hugo Keenan and Will Connors to start in tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final against Munster at the Aviva Stadium [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport, deferred coverage on TG4 at 9.45pm].
Keenan gets the nod on the right wing as Leo Cullen puts his faith in fullback Jordan Larmour to improve on his aerial showing against Munster two weekends ago, while Connors starts at openside ahead of Josh van der Flier.
24-year-old Connors was excellent against Ulster last weekend, while 24-year-old Keenan also started that 28-10 win. Cullen has also rotated back in frontline players like captain Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose, and Jack Conan.
Devin Toner gets a start in the second row ahead of 21-year-old Ryan Baird, while Andrew Porter is back at tighthead prop with Tadhg Furlong remaining sidelined with a back injury.
Meanwhile, Munster have made three changes to their starting XV after last weekend’s win over Connacht, with Jack O’Donoghue, Stephen Archer, and Billy Holland coming into the pack.
Fineen Wycherley, who impressed against Connacht last time out, has been dropped to the bench to make way for Holland, while Chris Cloete and John Ryan make way for O’Donoghue and Archer, respectively.
Otherwise, Johann van Graan’s starting XV is unchanged. Munster have named Mike Haley on the bench, with the fullback set for his first appearance of the season.
Leinster:
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Hugo Keenan
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Andrew Porter
4. Devin Toner
5. Scott Fardy
6. Caelan Doris
7. Will Connors
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Sean Cronin
17. Ed Byrne
18. Michael Bent
19. Ryan Baird
20. Josh van der Flier
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rory O’Loughlin
Munster:
15. Shane Daly
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. James Cronin
18. John Ryan
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Chris Cloete
21. Craig Casey
22. Rory Scannell
23. Mike Haley
Referee: Andrew Brace.
