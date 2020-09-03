This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 3 September, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster start Keenan and Conners as Munster make three changes

Billy Holland, Jack O’Donoghue, and Stephen Archer come back in for Johann van Graan’s side.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 12:02 PM
7 minutes ago 490 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5194404

LEINSTER HAVE NAMED Hugo Keenan and Will Connors to start in tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final against Munster at the Aviva Stadium [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport, deferred coverage on TG4 at 9.45pm].

will-connors-tackled-by-shane-daly Will Connors starts at openside for Leinster. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Keenan gets the nod on the right wing as Leo Cullen puts his faith in fullback Jordan Larmour to improve on his aerial showing against Munster two weekends ago, while Connors starts at openside ahead of Josh van der Flier.

24-year-old Connors was excellent against Ulster last weekend, while 24-year-old Keenan also started that 28-10 win. Cullen has also rotated back in frontline players like captain Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose, and Jack Conan.

Devin Toner gets a start in the second row ahead of 21-year-old Ryan Baird, while Andrew Porter is back at tighthead prop with Tadhg Furlong remaining sidelined with a back injury.

Meanwhile, Munster have made three changes to their starting XV after last weekend’s win over Connacht, with Jack O’Donoghue, Stephen Archer, and Billy Holland coming into the pack.

billy-holland 35-year-old Billy Holland is back in Munster's starting XV. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Fineen Wycherley, who impressed against Connacht last time out, has been dropped to the bench to make way for Holland, while Chris Cloete and John Ryan make way for O’Donoghue and Archer, respectively.

Otherwise, Johann van Graan’s starting XV is unchanged. Munster have named Mike Haley on the bench, with the fullback set for his first appearance of the season.

Leinster:

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Hugo Keenan
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Andrew Porter
4. Devin Toner
5. Scott Fardy
6. Caelan Doris
7. Will Connors
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin
17. Ed Byrne
18. Michael Bent
19. Ryan Baird
20. Josh van der Flier
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rory O’Loughlin

Munster

15. Shane Daly
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. CJ Stander 

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. James Cronin
18. John Ryan
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Chris Cloete
21. Craig Casey
22. Rory Scannell
23. Mike Haley

Referee: Andrew Brace.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie