25 mins ago

Good afternoon and welcome along to the RDS for the second of this year’s Guinness Pro14 semi-finals as Leinster, the defending champions, put their title on the line against Munster.

A sold-out crowd of over 18,000 are expected at the Ballsbridge venue for the third meeting of these two provincial rivals this season, with a place in next week’s decider against Glasgow Warriors at stake.

Inter-pro derbies between Leinster and Munster rarely need to be hyped up but this one has all the ingredients to be a classic, with sub-plots abound on a perfect afternoon for knockout rugby in the capital.

After last week’s Champions Cup final defeat to Saracens, Leo Cullen’s side are bidding to bounce back and salvage their season, but face a highly-motivated Munster outfit desperate to end their eight-year wait for silverware.

The atmosphere is already building in and around the RDS and kick-off is fast approaching at 2.30pm. We’ll have all the build-up between now and then right here, so stick with us.