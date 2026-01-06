Munster and Leinster get English referees for Champions Cup

ENGLISH MATCH OFFICIALS will referee Leinster and Munster’s Champions Cup games over the next two weekends.

Leinster host La Rochelle this Saturday and English referee Matthew Carley, who was in charge of Ireland’s defeat to South Africa in November, will be the man in the middle.

Leo Cullen’s side then travel to Bayonne on 17 January and Luke Pearce will be on the whistle for that game.

England’s Karl Dickson will referee Munster’s visit to Toulon this Sunday, while Carley will be in charge for the southern province’s home clash with Castres on 17 January.

Irishman Eoghan Cross will referee Castres’ meeting with Bath this Friday night, with support from Irish officials Andrew Cole, Daniel Carson, and Leo Colgan.

Ireland’s Andrew Brace is not involved this weekend after being forced off injured at half time of Leinster’s win over Connacht on Saturday, but he will be back on the whistle for Toulouse’s home game against Sale Sharks on 17 January. Peter Martin, Padraic Reidy, and Olly Hodges will support Brace in that game.

Meanwhile, Cross will be in charge of Gloucester’s home tie against Toulon the same day, with Andrew Cole, Keane Davison, and Colgan completing the team of match officials.

In the Challenge Cup, Ulster’s visit to Amsterdam to play the Cheetahs this weekend will be refereed by France’s Kevin Bralley, with Adam Leal of England in control for their home game against Stade Français the following weekend.

South Africa’s Morne Ferreira is on the whistle for Connacht’s trip to Montpellier this weekend, while Ben Connor of Wales has been named referee when the western province host Montauban on 17 January.

Ireland’s Peter Martin will referee Newcastle’s clash with Perpignan this Saturday.

You can see all the match official appointments for the next two rounds of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup here.