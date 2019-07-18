This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
AIL players link up with Leinster as Cullen boosts pre-season squad

Tony Ryan, Rowan Osborne and David Aspil have been training with Leo Cullen’s squad.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 2:44 PM
ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE players Rowan Osborne, David Aspil and Tony Ryan have been training with Leinster in the early stages of the province’s pre-season.

Rowan Osborne Rowan Osborne in Trinity colours. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The trio have helped to bolster the numbers available to Leinster head coach Leo Cullen and senior coach Stuart Lancaster, with 17 of their senior players away in Ireland’s pre-World Cup training camp.

It’s understood Osborne, Aspil and Ryan are with the province on a trial basis and could be contracted to stay on with the province during the World Cup if they impress.

Trinity scrum-half Osborne has played for Ireland Students, having represented the Ireland U18 Schools team during his time at Clongowes Wood College. He has impressed in the All-Ireland League under the coaching of Trinity boss Tony Smeeth.

David Aspil David Aspil playing for the Ireland U20s in 2016. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

St Mary’s back row David Aspil has played for Leinster’s A team in recent years, while also training with the senior squad last season.

The former High School student played for the Ireland U20s at the 2016 World Rugby U20 Championship, starting four games including the final that Nigel Carolan’s side lost to England.

Tony Ryan Clontarf's Tony Ryan playing for Clontarf in this year's AIL Division 1A final. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Clontarf man Ryan, also a back row, has been a force in the AIL for some years, helping the Dublin club to back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015 as well as featuring in their final defeats in 2017 and this year.

Enniscorthy native Ryan had a spell with Leinster in 2015, coming on board during the last World Cup and earning a Pro14 debut for the province.

Leinster are also looking to add to their squad numbers by retaining former Ireland U20 captain Jack Kelly, whose three years with the province’s academy concluded at the end of last season.

Jack Kelly Leinster hope to keep Jack Kelly onboard. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

As previously reported by The42, the former St Michael’s College man, who has been playing with the Ireland Sevens team recently and captains them in Poland this weekend, is in talks about a short-term contract for the World Cup period, which could lead onto a longer-term deal.

A highly-rated outside back, Kelly has interest from elsewhere but Leinster hope to keep him on board.

Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

