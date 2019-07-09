This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ryan and Turner among Leinster's new academy players for 2019/20 season

The eastern province have confirmed their roster for the upcoming season.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 12:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,927 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4716937

CHARLIE RYAN AND Liam Turner are among five new players added to the Leinster academy for the 2019/20 season, with the Ireland U20 duo entering the system at the first-year stage.

Second row Ryan captained Ireland during the recent U20 World Championship in Argentina, while former Blackrock College centre Turner played every minute of Ireland’s season. 

Charlie Ryan celebrates at the full time whistle Ryan captained Ireland at the U20 World Championship. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Joining Ryan and Turner in Year One of the Leinster academy are Tom Clarkson, Brian Deeny and Martin Moloney, all of whom featured for Ireland U20s during their Grand Slam-winning season.

Tighthead prop Clarkson was a key figure for Noel McNamara’s side, showing a remarkable level of consistency and durability in the front row, while Moloney was superb in the back row before injury ruled him out of the U20 World Championship.

Clontarf second row Deeny also earns a place in the province’s academy after being a late injury call-up to the squad in Argentina last month.

“This is a significant announcement for these young men that have all impressed over the last few years and we are delighted to be able to reward them with academy contracts,” McNamara, who was recently appointed Leinster’s new academy manager, said. 

However, they would be the first to recognise that the real hard work starts now but they will look at the progress of the likes of Scott Penny and Hugh O’Sullivan and will know what can be achieved even in your first year.

“We wish them the very best of luck in the academy system and look forward to supporting them throughout that journey.”

Leinster had already confirmed that seven academy players from last season — Ciarán Frawley, Hugo Keenan, Rónan Kelleher, Conor O’Brien, Jimmy O’Brien, Hugh O’Sullivan, Scott Penny — have moved up to the senior ranks for 2019/20.

Jack Kelly Jack Kelly has not moved up to the senior ranks. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Jack Kelly, who made his Pro14 debut against Ospreys last term, is the only player not to progress onto a professional contract. The former St Michael’s man recently featured for the Ireland sevens team. 

It means there are four players remaining in Year Three for this year, namely Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Gavin Mullin and Tommy O’Brien, while nine players have advanced to Year Two, including senior-capped players Ryan Baird, Jack Dunne and Patrick Patterson.

Leinster academy 2019/20:

Year Three:

  • Jack Aungier
  • Oisín Dowling
  • Gavin Mullin 
  • Tommy O’Brien

Year Two:

  • Ryan Baird
  • Harry Byrne
  • Jack Dunne 
  • David Hawkshaw
  • Michael Milne
  • Aaron O’Sullivan
  • Patrick Patterson 
  • Dan Sheehan
  • Michael Silvester

Year One:

  • Tom Clarkson
  • Brian Deeny
  • Martin Moloney
  • Charlie Ryan
  • Liam Turner.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie