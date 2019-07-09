Ryan and Turner among Leinster's new academy players for 2019/20 season

CHARLIE RYAN AND Liam Turner are among five new players added to the Leinster academy for the 2019/20 season, with the Ireland U20 duo entering the system at the first-year stage.

Second row Ryan captained Ireland during the recent U20 World Championship in Argentina, while former Blackrock College centre Turner played every minute of Ireland’s season.

Ryan captained Ireland at the U20 World Championship. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Joining Ryan and Turner in Year One of the Leinster academy are Tom Clarkson, Brian Deeny and Martin Moloney, all of whom featured for Ireland U20s during their Grand Slam-winning season.

Tighthead prop Clarkson was a key figure for Noel McNamara’s side, showing a remarkable level of consistency and durability in the front row, while Moloney was superb in the back row before injury ruled him out of the U20 World Championship.

Clontarf second row Deeny also earns a place in the province’s academy after being a late injury call-up to the squad in Argentina last month.

“This is a significant announcement for these young men that have all impressed over the last few years and we are delighted to be able to reward them with academy contracts,” McNamara, who was recently appointed Leinster’s new academy manager, said.

However, they would be the first to recognise that the real hard work starts now but they will look at the progress of the likes of Scott Penny and Hugh O’Sullivan and will know what can be achieved even in your first year.

“We wish them the very best of luck in the academy system and look forward to supporting them throughout that journey.”

Leinster had already confirmed that seven academy players from last season — Ciarán Frawley, Hugo Keenan, Rónan Kelleher, Conor O’Brien, Jimmy O’Brien, Hugh O’Sullivan, Scott Penny — have moved up to the senior ranks for 2019/20.

Jack Kelly has not moved up to the senior ranks. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Jack Kelly, who made his Pro14 debut against Ospreys last term, is the only player not to progress onto a professional contract. The former St Michael’s man recently featured for the Ireland sevens team.

It means there are four players remaining in Year Three for this year, namely Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Gavin Mullin and Tommy O’Brien, while nine players have advanced to Year Two, including senior-capped players Ryan Baird, Jack Dunne and Patrick Patterson.

Leinster academy 2019/20:

Year Three:

Jack Aungier

Oisín Dowling

Gavin Mullin

Tommy O’Brien

Year Two:

Ryan Baird

Harry Byrne

Jack Dunne

David Hawkshaw

Michael Milne

Aaron O’Sullivan

Patrick Patterson

Dan Sheehan

Michael Silvester

Year One:

Tom Clarkson

Brian Deeny

Martin Moloney

Charlie Ryan

Liam Turner.

