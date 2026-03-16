Porter close to Leinster return but Connacht lose Gilbert to injury

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Ireland international Andrew Porter is closing in on his return from injury.

The experienced loosehead prop missed the entire Six Nations due to a calf injury and he hasn’t played since 3 January, but Leinster say Porter is now “integrating into training” ahead of Saturday’s important URC clash away to league leaders Glasgow.

Porter’s return will be a boost as Leinster head into the closing months of the season, while fullback Hugo Keenan is also nearing his return from the hip injury that means he hasn’t played yet in this campaign.

Leinster said that second row James Ryan, who missed Ireland’s win over Scotland on Saturday due to a calf injury, will be “further assessed” after returning from Six Nations duty.

James Lowe is sidelined, having undergone surgery on the groin injury he suffered while playing for Ireland against England, while lock/back row Diarmuid Mangan [shoulder and foot] and centre Hugh Cooney [foot] will miss the Glasgow game due to injury.

Ryan Baird, Jordan Larmour, Paddy McCarthy, and Jack Boyle remain on Leinster’s longer-term injury list.

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Meanwhile, Connacht have been hit with an injury blow ahead of Friday night’s big inter-provincial URC clash with Ulster in Belfast.

Sam Gilbert will miss Connacht's clash with Ulster. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Fullback and place-kicker Sam Gilbert has been ruled out due to the rib injury he suffered in last weekend’s bonus-point win against Scarlets, with hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin another casualty from that game with a shoulder injury.

Connacht said a timeline for the return of Gilbert and Tierney-Martin is still to be determined.

Powerful back rows Paul Boyle [calf] and Sean Jansen [hip] are doubts for the Ulster game, while Denis Buckley [hamstring] continues to be assessed after withdrawing from the Scarlets match.

In happier news, hooker Dave Heffernan, back row Shamus Hurley-Langton, tighthead prop Sam Illo, and scrum-half Matthew Devine are all back in full training after recovering from injuries.

Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham, Billy Bohan, Darragh Murray and captain Cian Prendergast have reported back to Connacht without injuries after their involvement in Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

But Connacht still have a long injury list, with Temi Lasisi, Oisin Dowling, Caolin Blade, Hugh Gavin, David Hawkshaw, Byron Ralston, Mack Hansen, Harry West, and Shayne Bolton all part of it.