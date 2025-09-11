'Ahead of schedule' - Leinster remain on course for RDS return for 2026-27 season

LEINSTER RUGBY SAYS the redevelopment of the RDS Arena is progressing well as the province plans a return to the 20,000-plus capacity for the 2026-2027 season.

The club’s Chief Commercial Officer, Matthew Dowling, provided an update at the Official Leinster Supporters Club (OLSC) AGM last night, revealing that the renovation work is “actually ahead of schedule.”

In March, Leinster reported that the majority of their home games will be played in the Aviva Stadium next season while the upgrade works continue. They will also be moving certain games to Croke Park as required.

Speaking last night, Dowling outlined the ongoing work that is taking place at the Ballsbridge venue, and said that the club can now start considering what their new home stadium will look like.

“The new Anglesea Stand is well over 40% complete, while the players’ dressing rooms and the players’ tunnel, which will now be based out of the Grandstand, is nearing completion.

“It is actually ahead of schedule so from a Leinster Rugby point of view, we can start planning with certainty now with the RDS team around a return and what that looks like for us and our supporters on match day.

“In an ideal world we were looking at only one season [at the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park], but we realised that a return to the RDS Arena before 100% completion and potentially alienating some supporters was not feasible or practical so we made a decision and we believe it was the right one.

“We can now look forward to a return to the new RDS Arena, 100% complete and being able to accommodate all 15,000 plus of our Season Ticket Holders.”

Dowling added that moving Leinster’s home games to the Aviva Stadium “has been hugely positive” as it has allowed the province to cater for larger crowd numbers at their home games.

He also spoke about Leinster’s decision to remove the four stars from the new home and alternate jerseys. Dowling admitted that the call “raised some eyebrows” but added that it was taken after consultation both inside and outside the club’s headquarters at UCD.

“We firmly believe that it represents an inclusive Leinster Rugby and that is one that we are proud to champion for the players that wear it competitively, our age grade boys and girls, our senior men and women, and also our supporters that wear it with pride.

“All the while still leaving space on our European kit to celebrate our heritage and proud history in the Champions Cup.”