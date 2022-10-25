Membership : Access or Sign Up
New 25-year agreement confirmed for Leinster rugby to remain at RDS Arena

Leinster first played at the Ballsbridge venue in September 2005.

49 minutes ago 956 Views 0 Comments
The RDS Arena.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED this morning that they have struck a new 25-year agreement for the RDS Arena to remain the province’s rugby home.

Leinster first played at the Ballsbridge venue in September 2005 before it became their permanent venue two years later.

“The decision to move to the RDS Arena in 2007, is one of the best decisions Leinster Rugby ever made,” stated Leinster Rugby CEO Mick Dawson.

“We had a brilliant home down in Donnybrook but for us to grow as a club, as an organisation, we needed a bigger ground and better facilities and that is what we got with the RDS Arena.

“I am delighted that we have agreed new terms that provides clarity and certainty for Leinster Rugby supporters and for the club for the years ahead.

“It’s a hugely exciting time on and off the pitch and I am confident that in early 2023, we will be able to provide a further update, together with the RDS, on the next stage of our plans for the RDS Arena.”

“Our relationship with Leinster Rugby really is a true partnership which has grown from strength to strength over the last 15 years and it is great that today we are announcing a further deepening of our partnership for the next 25 years,” said RDS CEO Geraldine Ruane.

Since 2007 the RDS Arena has hosted the majority of Leinster Rugby’s home games in domestic competitions, in addition to the Heineken Champions Cup, as well as hosting the Leinster rugby school senior cup final each year.

Leinster have won several finals at the venue – the Pro14 final in 2021 against Munster, the Pro12 final against Glasgow in 2014, and the Pro12 and Challenge Cup fial sin 2013.

