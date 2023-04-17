Ruddock ruled out of Leinster's final URC clash against the Bulls

RHYS RUDDOCK HAS been ruled out of Leinster’s final regulation game in this season’s United Rugby Championship, when they face Vodacom Bulls next Saturday 22 April.

Ruddock injured his hamstring in the second half of Saturday’s game against the Lions, which finished in a 39-36 victory for Leinster in Johannesburg after Sam Prendergast’s late match-winning penalty.

Vakhtang Abdaladze was withdrawn game from the game against the Lions with a neck injury, that will require further assessment this week before a final decision is made on his selection.

Tommy O’Brien emerged unscathed from the game after his return from a long-term knee injury.

There are no further injury updates on Ryan Baird (shoulder), James Lowe (calf), Josh van der Flier (ankle), Johnny Sexton (groin), Jamie Osborne (knee), Rónan Kelleher (shoulder), Joe McCarthy (ankle), Cormac Foley (hamstring), Martin Moloney (knee) and Charlie Ngatai (hamstring).

Leinster’s dominant season continued with the weekend’s win as they remain unbeaten in the URC after 17 rounds, while they gear up for a Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse on Saturday 29 April.