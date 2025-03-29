Leinster's poor record in South Africa faces another stiff test against Sharks

SOUTH AFRICA HAS proved a frustrating stop on the URC calendar for Leinster. Last weekend’s late loss to the Bulls was the latest in a growing list of defeats on South African soil for the province and they’ll face a test to buck that trend against a Springbok-packed Sharks side in Durban today [KO 5.15pm Irish time, RTÉ 2/Premier Sports 2/URC TV].

Leinster’s 39-36 defeat of the Lions in April 2023 stands as their sole win in South Africa since 2019 but the asterisk alongside that poor record is that Leinster rarely send anything close to a full-strength squad on their trips to the Rainbow Country. It’s all part of how Leinster spread their resources across two competitions but those slips in South Africa can prove costly.

Last season their URC hopes ended with a semi-final defeat to the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld while in April a young Leinster side shipped 40 points against both the Lions and Stormers in back-to-back defeats – results which contributed to the province finishing third in the table and heading on the road in the knockouts. A year previously, a Leinster side shorn of their frontliners edged the Lions before leaking 62 points at the Bulls. In 2021/22, Leinster’s late-season journey south brought losses at the Sharks and Stormers.

Last weekend’s defeat at the Bulls – their first of the season – shouldn’t prove too damaging with Leinster still nine points clear at the top of the URC table, yet you can be sure Leo Cullen would like to see these excursions become more positive experiences on the pitch.

As is so often the case during these South African blocks, Leinster have one eye on the next challenge. While the other provinces are welcoming back their Ireland internationals this weekend Leinster have kept their big guns at home to prepare for next Saturday’s Champions Cup meeting with Harlequins in Croke Park, with Jacques Nienaber and backs coach Tyler Bleyendaal running things in Dublin.

There was plenty of beef in the side Leinster fielded seven days ago with RG Snyman, Rabah Slimani and Jordie Barrett all starting alongside Ireland internationals Jimmy O’Brien, Ross Byrne, Will Connors and Jack Boyle, but there is a lighter look to their 23 today. Snyman, Slimani and Barrett all drop out as Cullen makes eight changes to the first XV, the most interesting of which sees Academy scrum-half Fintan Gunne join the starting team for the first time. With Ciarán Frawley coming in at out-half – his fifth start at 10 this season – and Charlie Tector returning at 12, there is plenty of playmaking ability in a rejigged Leinster backline.

Scrum-half Fintan Gunne earns a first Leinster start. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Connors, Cian Healy and captain Max Deegan bring experience in a youthful Leinster pack while on the bench, Academy lock Alan Spicer is in line for a testing first cap.

The Sharks are perhaps the most perplexing side in the competition. On paper the Durban outfit should be pushing for trophies and while they remain unbeaten at home in the league this season, they can look vulnerable – last weekend John Plumtree’s men had 12 South Africa internationals in their matchday 23 but still needed a late converted try from Ethan Hooker to avoid a surprise home loss to Zebre, who hit 17 unanswered points to lead 34-28 in the closing stages. A team of the Sharks’ quality should not be making such hard work of games like that.

Just look at the names on the teamsheet today – Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi. Even without the likes of Eben Etzebeth, Lukhanyo Am and Aphelele Fassi, the Sharks have the strength to make this another unhappy South African memory for their visitors, who face the challenge of coming together as a new-look 23 and finding some cohesion.

“They’re very aggressive in the air and they get a lot of rewards there,” Cullen said of the Sharks.

“They kick a fair bit from nine. They have a strong aerial game. Similarly to a lot of the South African teams, they will always challenge us at the set piece. Jason Jenkins is in their ranks so he’ll have a bit of an idea what it is we’re trying to do, which is always a bit of a danger. It’s a great challenge away from home in Durban.”

SHARKS: Yaw Penxe; Ethan Hooker, Jurenzo Julius, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse; Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch; Jason Jenkins, Emile van Heerden; James Venter, Vincent Tshituka, Siya Kolisi (capt).

Replacements: Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ruan Dreyer, Corne’ Rahl, Manu Tshituka, Bradley Davids, Siya Masuku, Francois Venter.

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Tommy O’Brien, Liam Turner, Charlie Tector, Andrew Osborne; Ciarán Frawley, Fintan Gunne; Cian Healy, John McKee, Thomas Clarkson; Diarmuid Mangan, Brian Deeny; Alex Soroka, Will Connors, Max Deegan (capt).

Replacements: Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Rory McGuire, Alan Spicer, Scott Penny, Oliver Coffey, Ross Byrne, Henry McErlean.

Referee: Ben Breakspear [WRU].