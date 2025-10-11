Returning Lions should help Leinster put slow start behind them

A TOUGH OPENING block in South Africa left Leo Cullen facing their harsh reality the two-game tour had proved “a long way to come for one point,” so his Leinster side will hope their season finally lifts off on home soil when they welcome the Sharks to the Aviva Stadium this evening [KO 5.30pm, Premier Sports/URC TV].

There’s a familiar theme given it’s once again South African opposition facing the province, but this Leinster team is a serious shake up from the sides rolled out across rounds one and two.

Eight changes in total brings a fresh feel to the selection, while the return of five Lions to the 15 injects serious quality into key positions.

Leinster always look a better team when James Lowe in on the wing, while it’s pleasing to see Tadhg Furlong in from the start so early in the season as the November internationals creep into view. The tighthead started just five games for club and country across his injury-hit 2024/25 season.

Furlong is joined in the front row by Rónan Kelleher, while Jamie Osborne comes in at 15 – one to watch with Hugo Keenan out of those Ireland internationals – and Josh van der Flier bolstering the backrow.

Interestingly, Van der Flier has been named captain for the first time. There may be more obvious candidates in the starting XV – Furlong has captained Ireland – but Van der Flier has long been a senior, leading figure in the group, and a player his teammates will find it easy to rally around.

Van der Flier captains Leinster for the first time. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

With today marking the Wicklow flanker’s 159th outing in blue, the 2022 World Player of the Year might actually be overdue the honour. He’s watched the likes of Caelan Doris and James Ryan hit their own learning curves in the role, so will be conscious of striking the right tone in his interactions with referee Craig Evans.

Leinster would love this to be as smooth and slick as possible after the frustrations of the opening rounds. They were abysmal against the Stormers and game, but scrappy, against the Bulls.

The Sharks also welcome back some Test-level power as Springboks Makazole Mapimpi and Ethan Hooker return on the wings, while Vincent Koch and Bongi Mbonambi lie in wait on the bench, but it’s hard to trust a team who remain so frustratingly inconsistent.

If the South Africans show up, they can make this a contest but their track record in Dublin is poor – in their three previous visits the Sharks have conceded at least 34 points, with an average losing margin of 23.6 points.

If they are looking for ‘ins’ today, they might try target the Leinster half backs. In an otherwise experienced Leinster backline, 22-year-old scrum-half Fintan Gunne starts for just the fifth time. He’ll look to pull the strings alongside out-half Harry Byrne, who faces into a big year.

Harry Byrne makes his first start of the season. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

After spending the second half of last season at Bristol, Byrne is back at his home province and knows the opportunites will be there across the campaign, with older brother Ross having moved in the opposite direction across the Irish Sea.

Now 26, Byrne won the last of his four Ireland caps in the 2024 Six Nations, but was representing Ireland A as recently as February. With another Ireland A game chalked in against Spain next month, Byrne will see these games as an opportunity to keep himself in the conversation. Slotting in for Sam Prendergast and helping to deliver a more connected team display would be timely.

There’s a few moving parts and cobwebs to blow out, but anything other than a Leinster win here would suggest their slow start to the new URC season might have a little more to it. With Munster coming to town next weekend, they’ll be determined to put any lingering doubts to bed.

LEINSTER: Jamie Osborne; Jimmy O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw, Ciarán Frawley, James Lowe; Harry Byrne, Fintan Gunne; Paddy McCarthy, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Brian Deeny, Ryan Baird; Alex Soroka, Josh van der Flier (capt), Max Deegan.

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Jack Boyle, Thomas Clarkson, Diarmuid Mangan, James Culhane, Luke McGrath, Hugh Cooney, Joshua Kenny.

SHARKS: Edwill van der Merwe; Ethan Hooker, Jurenzo Julius, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi; Jean Smith, Jaden Hendrikse; Simphiwe Matanzima, Fez Mbatha, Ruan Dreyer; Jason Jenkins, Marvin Orie; Phepsi Buthelezi, Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka (capt).

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Dian Bleuler, Vincent Koch, Bathobele Hlekani, Nick Hatton, Ross Braude, Siya Masuku, Francois Venter.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)