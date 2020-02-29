This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 29 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster SHC expanding to 6 teams in 2021

As a result there will be no relegation from the province this season.

Kevin O'Brien Reports from Croke Park
By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 4:46 PM
39 minutes ago 2,382 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5027385
A general view of the 2020 GAA Congress.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
A general view of the 2020 GAA Congress.
A general view of the 2020 GAA Congress.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

THERE WILL BE no relegation in the Leinster senior hurling championship this season after Motion 59 was passed at Congress today. 

It will see a change in the promotion and relegation structure between the various tiers of the All-Ireland SHC with the aim of having six teams at each level for 2021.

Carlow, Laois, Westmeath, Offaly and Kilkenny all spoke in favour of the motion.

Restructuring of tiers will see six teams also competing in the McDonagh, Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups next year. All tiers will then have one team getting promoted and relegated thereafter.

“There is a huge difference in the championship as it stands at the minute,” said Carlow chairman Sean Campion.

“If you take the five counties in Munster, they’re entrenched. The bottom team is not relegated. Whereas in Leinster with the five teams, the bottom team is relegated.

“If we persist with the grade as it is, we’re ending up with a yo-yo situation where teams are going up and down. You need at least two years at the highest level to improve.

“We want to Leinster championship to increase to six teams and that this year there would be no relegation and the Joe McDonagh champions would be that sixth team for 2021.”

The motion proposing to reinstate the U18 age group as minor at inter-county level was withdrawn by Longford.

The motions to have the All-Ireland U20 football championship played in the months of February and March have also been withdrawn for further consideration.

Motions 39 to 43, which deal with the scheduling of the U20, third level and post-primary and All-Ireland JFC competitions, will be brought back in some other format for Special Congress later in the year after suggestions by former GAA presidents Nickey Brennan and Christy Cooney.

Motions were passed to establish an National Club Fixtures Oversight Committee which has the power to disqualify counties from championships if they don’t submit their complete fixtures lists by the end of January each year. There’s also potential financial penalites for non-compliance. 

The committee will have also have responsibility for approving county club fixture programmes on an annual basis and ensuring county club fixture programmes are consistent with the Association’s rules and policies.

Related Reads

29.02.20 All change for Wexford as Davy Fitz names team to play Carlow
29.02.20 Motion to introduce black card in hurling heavily defeated at Congress
29.02.20 'Here's three girls that buried their father and they arrive to training that evening' - the rise of Slaughtneil

Motion 44 was also successful, which effectively gives Central Council the power to determine the inter-county closed season and return to collective training periods on a year-to-year basis.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us! 

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien  / Reports from Croke Park
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie