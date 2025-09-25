Advertisement
Sam Prendergast starts at 10. Ben Brady/INPHO
Leo Cullen names strong Leinster team for URC opener against Stormers

The province kick-off their season in Cape Town tomorrow.
12.12pm, 25 Sep 2025
LEO CULLEN HAS named his team for Leinster’s URC opener away at the Stormers tomorrow [KO 6pm Irish time, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV].

The defending champions are without their British and Irish Lions for the opening rounds of the new URC season, but Cullen is still able to name a side packed with international players.

Jimmy O’Brien starts at fullback, with Jordan Larmour and Tommy O’Brien on the wings.

Robbie Henshaw and Ciarán Frawley line out in the centre positions, with Sam Prendergast at out-half and Luke McGrath captaining the side from scrum-half.

Jack Boyle, Gus McCarthy and Rabah Slimani start in the front row, with Diarmuid Mangan and Brian Deeny named in the second row.

Ryan Baird starts at number six, with Scott Penny at openside and James Culhane at number eight.

On the Leinster bench, Academy prop Andrew Sparrow is in line to make his Leinster debut, with Paddy McCarthy and John McKee completing the front row cover.

Max Deegan and Will Connors are also included among the replacements, while Harry Byrne, who has returned from a loan spell with Bristol Bears, Fintan Gunne and Hugh Cooney are the three replacement backs.

Leinster:

  • 15. Jimmy O’Brien
  • 14. Tommy O’Brien
  • 13. Robbie Henshaw
  • 12. Ciarán Frawley
  • 11. Jordan Larmour
  • 10. Sam Prendergast
  • 9. Luke McGrath (capt)
  • 1. Jack Boyle
  • 2. Gus McCarthy
  • 3. Rabah Slimani
  • 4. Diarmuid Mangan
  • 5. Brian Deeny
  • 6. Ryan Baird
  • 7. Scott Penny
  • 8. James Culhane

Replacements:

  • 16. John McKee
  • 17. Paddy McCarthy
  • 18. Andrew Sparrow
  • 19. Max Deegan
  • 20. Will Connors
  • 21. Fintan Gunne
  • 22. Harry Byrne
  • 23. Hugh Cooney

Stormers:

  • 15. Wandisile Simelane
  • 14. Seabelo Senatla
  • 13. Ruhan Nel (capt)
  • 12. Dan du Plessis
  • 11. Leolin Zas
  • 10. Jurie Matthee
  • 9. Stefan Ungerer
  • 1. Vernon Matongo.
  • 2. André-Hugo Venter
  • 3. Neethling Fouché
  • 4. Adré Smith 
  • 5. JD Schickerling
  • 6. Paul de Villiers
  • 7. Ben-Jason Dixon 
  • 8. Evan Roos 

Replacements: 

  • 16. JJ Kotze
  • 17. Olly Reid
  • 18. Zachary Porthen
  • 19. Ruben van Heerden
  • 20. Ruan Ackermann
  • 21. Marcel Theunissen
  • 22. Dewaldt Duvenage
  • 23. Clinton Swart

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

