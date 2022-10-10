Tadgh McElroy earns chance to shine at Leinster with short-term contract

LEO CULLEN HAS confirmed that former Ireland U20 hooker Tadgh McElroy has signed a short-term contract with Leinster ahead of their United Rugby Championship game against Connacht on Friday.

Most recently with London Irish in the English Premiership, the Dundalk native impressed while in action for the province’s ‘A’ team in recent weeks.

A hat-trick of tries against Connacht ‘A’ stands out and McElroy, who also represented Saracens, Bristol Bears and Ealing Trailfinders, has been praised for grasping his opportunity since returning to Ireland.

“Tadgh has performed really well over a number of games with the ‘A’ team,” Cullen explained.

“He’s a good addition to the squad over the next few months and has taken his chance well over the last few games and we wish him well.”

Leinster boss Leo Cullen. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

On the injury front, Leinster confirmed that Caelan Doris will be available to play after coming through the Graduated Return to Play Protocols, while both Dave Kearney (adductor) an Jack Conan (back) will require further assessment this week.

Jordan Larmour’s foot injury requires further tests after he was withdrawn in the first half against Cell C Sharks, while the trio of Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath and Ryan Baird have all entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols after their Head Injury Assessments.