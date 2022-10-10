Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 10 October 2022
Advertisement

Tadgh McElroy earns chance to shine at Leinster with short-term contract

The former Ireland U20 hooker was recently with London Irish in the English Premiership.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Oct 2022, 2:50 PM
33 minutes ago 1,283 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5889421
Tadgh McElroy in training with Leinster.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Tadgh McElroy in training with Leinster.
Tadgh McElroy in training with Leinster.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

LEO CULLEN HAS confirmed that former Ireland U20 hooker Tadgh McElroy has signed a short-term contract with Leinster ahead of their United Rugby Championship game against Connacht on Friday.

Most recently with London Irish in the English Premiership, the Dundalk native impressed while in action for the province’s ‘A’ team in recent weeks.

A hat-trick of tries against Connacht ‘A’ stands out and McElroy, who also represented Saracens, Bristol Bears and Ealing Trailfinders, has been praised for grasping his opportunity since returning to Ireland.

“Tadgh has performed really well over a number of games with the ‘A’ team,” Cullen explained.

“He’s a good addition to the squad over the next few months and has taken his chance well over the last few games and we wish him well.”

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

leo-cullen Leinster boss Leo Cullen. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

On the injury front, Leinster confirmed that Caelan Doris will be available to play after coming through the Graduated Return to Play Protocols, while both Dave Kearney (adductor) an Jack Conan (back) will require further assessment this week.

Jordan Larmour’s foot injury requires further tests after he was withdrawn in the first half against Cell C Sharks, while the trio of Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath and Ryan Baird have all entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols after their Head Injury Assessments.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie