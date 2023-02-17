Advertisement
Ben Brady/INPHO Leinster's Jimmy O'Brien.
# URC
Leinster name Larmour, O'Brien and Osborne in team to face to Dragons
The trio were all released from Ireland camp earlier this week.
24 minutes ago

JIMMY O’BRIEN, JORDAN Larmour and Jamie Osborne have all been named in the Leinster team set to take on the Dragons at the RDS tomorrow [KO 7.35pm, RTÉ2/URC TV].

The trio were all part of the Ireland squad for the opening rounds of the Six Nations but have been released for URC duty this weekend.

O’Brien starts at fullback with Larmour and Dave Kearney named on the wings.

Osborne lines out at centre, where he is joined by Liam Turner. Harry Byrne starts at out-half with Luke McGrath at scrum-half.

The Leinster pack remains unchanged from the bonus-point win against Cardiff on 28 January.

Michael Milne – who was also released from Ireland camp this week – joins John McKee and Michael Ala’alatoa in the front row.

Ross Molony and Brian Deeny are in the second row, with captain Rhy Ruddock, Scott Penny and Max Deegan completing the back row.

On the bench, Academy prop Jack Boyle is in line to win his debut, while Jason Jenkins returns from injury.

Leinster (v Dragons)

15. Jimmy O’Brien 

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Liam Turner 

12. Jamie Osborne

11. Dave Kearney 

10. Harry Byrne 

9. Luke McGrath

1. Michael Milne 

2. John McKee 

3. Michael Ala’alatoa 

4. Ross Molony 

5. Brian Deeny 

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Scott Penny 

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron 

17. Jack Boyle 

18. Thomas Clarkson 

19. Jason Jenkins 

20. Will Connors 

21. Nick McCarthy 

22. Charlie Tector 

23. Rob Russell 

