Sexton, Ryan on bench as Ross Byrne starts Leinster's Champions Cup opener

LEINSTER WILL GO to Montpellier for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup opener (kick-off 17.30, BT Sport) with Jonathan Sexton and James Ryan among their replacements.

Rhys Ruddock captains the side while Ross Byrne slips into the starting 10 shirt, displacing his brother Harry.

The elder Byrne brother is one of five players who will go straight from Ireland camp to the Leinster starting XV, with Cian Healy and Andrew Porter among the six others on Leo Cullen’s bench after their exertions in the international arena.

Ryan Baird and Dan Leavy are also among a replacements bench with a 6-2 split.

Byrne will operate inside versatile playmaker Ciaran Frawley in Montpellier, with Robbie Henshaw at outside centre while Dave Kearney, Hugo Keenan and Jimmy O’Brien make up the back three.

With four of their first-choice tight five on the bench, Peter Dooley starts at loosehead prop alongside James Tracy and Michael Bent. Scott Fardy and Devin Toner pair up in an experienced second row.

Leinster (v Montpellier)

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Hugo Keenan

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Peter Dooley

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Devin Toner

5. Scott Fardy

6. Rhys Ruddock Capt

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacememts

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Cian Healy

18. Andrew Porter

19. James Ryan

20. Ryan Baird

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Johnny Sexton

23. Dan Leavy

