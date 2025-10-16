Lions and Snyman return for Leinster's clash with Munster

LEINSTER HAVE WELCOMED Jamison Gibson-Park, Garry Ringrose, James Ryan, and Jack Conan back into their starting XV for Saturday’s URC clash with Munster at Croke Park [KO 5.15pm, TG4/Premier Sports].

That quartet will make their first appearances of the season for Leo Cullen’s side, while their fellow Lions, Dan Sheehan and Andrew Porter, are set to make their returns from the bench.

Meanwhile, Springboks lock RG Snyman is also welcomed back for the first time this season as he starts in the second row alongside Ryan.

Cullen has made seven changes to his starting XV after last weekend’s win over the Sharks, with out-half Sam Prendergast and right wing Tommy O’Brien also returning to the side.

Jamie Osborne continues at fullback as James Lowe does the same on the left wing, while Robbie Henshaw has overcome an injury issue to start again in midfield.

Conan captains the team from number eight, making up the back row with Alex Soroka and Josh van der Flier. Paddy McCarthy, Rónan Kelleher, and Tadhg Furlong form an unchanged starting front row.

Leinster have gone for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs on the bench.

Harry Byrne was ruled out of possible involvement due to a back injury, while Leinster say that Ryan Baird and Jimmy O’Brien were unavailable due to playing minutes being managed over the course of the opening block of the season.

Leinster (v Munster):

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Paddy McCarthy

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. RG Snyman

5. James Ryan

6. Alex Soroka

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan (captain)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Andrew Porter

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Brian Deeny

20. Max Deegan

21. Scott Penny

22. Fintan Gunne

23. Ciarán Frawley

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi [FIR].