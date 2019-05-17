Sexton on the bench as Van der Flier returns for Leinster v Munster

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has made four changes, including at out-half, from his Champions Cup final side as his charges go into battle again in tomorrow’s Pro14 semi-final against Munster at the RDS (kick-off 14.30 eir Sport).

Sexton during last week's loss to Saracens.

Jonathan Sexton is among the replacements for the eastern province with Ross Byrne starting at number 10. Scott Fardy also drops to the bench as Rhys Ruddock comes in to captain the side from the back row.

Rob Kearney and Sean O’Brien are not among the 23, meaning the Tullow Tank has already played his final game on home turf for Leinster.

Dave Kearney replaces his brother in the back three with Jordan Larmour shifting to fullback while O’Brien’s 7 shirt will be filled by Josh van der Flier on another early return from injury.

Sean O'Brien has played his final match for Leinster at the RDS. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Last year’s double winners were dethroned as European champions in a bruising affair with Saracens and a well-rested Munster side will hope to double the pain in tomorrow’s hotly-anticipated inter-pro.

Nick McCarthy will hope to feature against his future employers off the bench where he takes a place alongside Ed Byrne and Andrew Porter who also missed out on last week’s matchday squad.

Leinster (Pro14 semi-final v Munster)

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Dave Kearney

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Seán Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements

16. James Tracy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Scott Fardy

20. Max Deegan

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Johnny Sexton

23. Rory O’Loughlin

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne look at Ireland’s past in Super Rugby, the creative shift needed in Irish rugby and Peter O’Mahony tells us about his love of gardening..:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: