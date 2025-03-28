Fintan Gunne set for first start as Leinster ring the changes for Sharks game

FINTAN GUNNE WILL make his first senior start for Leinster in tomorrow’s URC clash with the Sharks at Kings Park Stadium, [KO: 5.15pm, RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2].

The Academy scrum-half has been selected by Leo Cullen to partner Ciarán Frawley.

Gunne, who recently signed his first senior contract with the province, has made 11 appearances so far as a replacement, and is now set for his first start.

Another Academy player, second row Alan Spicer, is in line for his first Leinster appearance after being selected on the bench.

Overall there are eight changes to the Leinster side that lost out to the Bulls last Saturday with Max Deegan set to captain.

Charlie Tector and Liam Turner are drafted into the centres, while Cian Healy and Thomas Clarkson come in to the front row. Second-row Brian Deeny, while Alex Soroka comes into the back row.

Ross Byrne is included amongst the replacements.

📥 | 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣



🔵🦈 Here is our team to take on @SharksRugby in tomorrow's @URCOfficial clash at Kings Park Stadium.#SHAvLEI #NeverLessThanEverything pic.twitter.com/y1KfSDiw4s — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) March 28, 2025

Leinster

(caps in brackets)

15. Jimmy O’Brien (94)

14. Tommy O’Brien (40)

13. Liam Turner (36)

12. Charlie Tector (16)

11. Andrew Osborne (10)

10. Ciarán Frawley (96)

9. Fintan Gunne (11)

1. Cian Healy (287)

2. John McKee (33)

3. Thomas Clarkson (51)

4. Diarmuid Mangan (9)

5. Brian Deeny (34)

6. Alex Soroka (14)

7. Will Connors (55)

8. Max Deegan (127) (captain)

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron (22)

17. Michael Milne (47)

18. Rory McGuire (7)

19. Alan Spicer (0)

20. Scott Penny (81)

21. Oliver Coffey (1)

22. Ross Byrne (179)

23. Henry McErlean (4)