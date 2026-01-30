Leinster call on Snyman and Ioane for Edinburgh clash at Aviva Stadium

RG SNYMAN AND Rieko Ioane will both start for a much-changed Leinster when Edinburgh visit the Aviva Stadium for Saturday evening’s United Rugby Championship clash [5.30pm, Premier Sports & URC.tv].

No fewer than 18 of Leo Cullen’s front-line stars are in Portugal for Ireland’s final Six Nations training camp, and so there are 12 changes to the side which beat Connacht in the newly-revamped Dexcom Stadium last week.

Springbok double World Cup-winner RG Snyman is the only unchanged face in the pack, while Charlie Tector – who shifts from centre to out-half – and Joshua Kenny return in the backs.

Tighthead prop Andrew Sparrow, left wing Ruben Moloney, and inside centre Ciarán Mangan are all named to make their first senior starts for the province.

Cullen has opted for a 6-2 split on his bench, with Fintan Gunne and Hugo McLaughlin named as the two replacements in the backs.

Leinster Rugby

15. Andrew Osborne

14. Joshua Kenny

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Ciarán Mangan

11. Ruben Moloney

10. Charlie Tector

9. Luke McGrath (capt)

1. Jerry Cahir

2. John Mckee

3. Andrew Sparrow

4. RG Snyman

5. Brian Deeny

6. Max Deegan

7. Scott Penny

8. Diarmuid Mangan

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Alex Usanov

18. Niall Smyth

19. Conor O’Tighearnaigh

20. Josh Ericson

21. Will Connors

22. Fintan Gunne

23. Hugo McLaughlin

Edinburgh Rugby

15. Harry Paterson

14. Malelili Satala

13. Wes Goosen

12. James Lang

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Ross Thompson

9. Ben Vellacott

1. Boan Venter

2. Jerry Blyth-Lafferty

3. Paul Hill

4. Callum Hunter-Hill

5. Glen Young

6. Ben Muncaster

7. Freddy Douglas

8. Magnus Bradbury (capt)

Replacements:

16. Harri Morris

17. Mikey Jones

18. Ollie Blyth-Lafferty

19. Tom Dodd

20. Connor Boyle

21. Charlie Shiel

22. Cammy Scott

23. Piers O’Conor