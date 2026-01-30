Leinster call on Snyman and Ioane for Edinburgh clash at Aviva Stadium

RG SNYMAN AND Rieko Ioane will both start for a much-changed Leinster when Edinburgh visit the Aviva Stadium for Saturday evening’s United Rugby Championship clash [5.30pm, Premier Sports & URC.tv].
No fewer than 18 of Leo Cullen’s front-line stars are in Portugal for Ireland’s final Six Nations training camp, and so there are 12 changes to the side which beat Connacht in the newly-revamped Dexcom Stadium last week.
Springbok double World Cup-winner RG Snyman is the only unchanged face in the pack, while Charlie Tector – who shifts from centre to out-half – and Joshua Kenny return in the backs.
Tighthead prop Andrew Sparrow, left wing Ruben Moloney, and inside centre Ciarán Mangan are all named to make their first senior starts for the province.
Cullen has opted for a 6-2 split on his bench, with Fintan Gunne and Hugo McLaughlin named as the two replacements in the backs.
Leinster Rugby
15. Andrew Osborne
14. Joshua Kenny
13. Rieko Ioane
12. Ciarán Mangan
11. Ruben Moloney
10. Charlie Tector
9. Luke McGrath (capt)
Advertisement
1. Jerry Cahir
2. John Mckee
3. Andrew Sparrow
4. RG Snyman
5. Brian Deeny
6. Max Deegan
7. Scott Penny
8. Diarmuid Mangan
Replacements:
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Alex Usanov
18. Niall Smyth
19. Conor O’Tighearnaigh
20. Josh Ericson
21. Will Connors
22. Fintan Gunne
23. Hugo McLaughlin
Edinburgh Rugby
15. Harry Paterson
14. Malelili Satala
13. Wes Goosen
12. James Lang
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Ross Thompson
9. Ben Vellacott
1. Boan Venter
2. Jerry Blyth-Lafferty
3. Paul Hill
4. Callum Hunter-Hill
5. Glen Young
6. Ben Muncaster
7. Freddy Douglas
8. Magnus Bradbury (capt)
Replacements:
16. Harri Morris
17. Mikey Jones
18. Ollie Blyth-Lafferty
19. Tom Dodd
20. Connor Boyle
21. Charlie Shiel
22. Cammy Scott
23. Piers O’Conor
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Leinster call on Snyman and Ioane for Edinburgh clash at Aviva Stadium
RG SNYMAN AND Rieko Ioane will both start for a much-changed Leinster when Edinburgh visit the Aviva Stadium for Saturday evening’s United Rugby Championship clash [5.30pm, Premier Sports & URC.tv].
No fewer than 18 of Leo Cullen’s front-line stars are in Portugal for Ireland’s final Six Nations training camp, and so there are 12 changes to the side which beat Connacht in the newly-revamped Dexcom Stadium last week.
Springbok double World Cup-winner RG Snyman is the only unchanged face in the pack, while Charlie Tector – who shifts from centre to out-half – and Joshua Kenny return in the backs.
Tighthead prop Andrew Sparrow, left wing Ruben Moloney, and inside centre Ciarán Mangan are all named to make their first senior starts for the province.
Cullen has opted for a 6-2 split on his bench, with Fintan Gunne and Hugo McLaughlin named as the two replacements in the backs.
Leinster Rugby
15. Andrew Osborne
14. Joshua Kenny
13. Rieko Ioane
12. Ciarán Mangan
11. Ruben Moloney
10. Charlie Tector
9. Luke McGrath (capt)
1. Jerry Cahir
2. John Mckee
3. Andrew Sparrow
4. RG Snyman
5. Brian Deeny
6. Max Deegan
7. Scott Penny
8. Diarmuid Mangan
Replacements:
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Alex Usanov
18. Niall Smyth
19. Conor O’Tighearnaigh
20. Josh Ericson
21. Will Connors
22. Fintan Gunne
23. Hugo McLaughlin
Edinburgh Rugby
15. Harry Paterson
14. Malelili Satala
13. Wes Goosen
12. James Lang
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Ross Thompson
9. Ben Vellacott
1. Boan Venter
2. Jerry Blyth-Lafferty
3. Paul Hill
4. Callum Hunter-Hill
5. Glen Young
6. Ben Muncaster
7. Freddy Douglas
8. Magnus Bradbury (capt)
Replacements:
16. Harri Morris
17. Mikey Jones
18. Ollie Blyth-Lafferty
19. Tom Dodd
20. Connor Boyle
21. Charlie Shiel
22. Cammy Scott
23. Piers O’Conor
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Edinburgh Leinster Rugby United Rugby Championship