Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO
# Last Four
Meath and Kildare claim victories to book Leinster U20 semi-final spots
Meath will play Dublin next week and Laois will face Kildare.
372
0
14 minutes ago

Results – Leinster U20 football quarter-finals

  • Meath 0-8 Westmeath 1-3
  • Kildare 0-12 Louth 1-6

*****

MEATH AND KILDARE booked places in the semi-finals of the EirGrid Leinster U20 football championship tonight as they triumphed in their quarter-finals.

Meath had two points to spare over Westmeath in Ashbourne, winning 0-8 to 1-3, while Kildare saw off Louth by three points, 0-12 to 1-6, in their trip to Darver.

Dublin and Laois had already qualified for the semi-finals, topping their groups with the conclusion of last week’s round-robin games.

Meath will now host Dublin in the last four, while Laois will entertain Kildare. The venues must still be finalised with the games to take place next Tuesday 18 April.

Elsewhere the Munster minor hurling chmpionship game between Waterford and Clare was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan.

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.

Author
The42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     