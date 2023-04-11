Meath and Kildare claim victories to book Leinster U20 semi-final spots

Results – Leinster U20 football quarter-finals

Meath 0-8 Westmeath 1-3

Kildare 0-12 Louth 1-6

MEATH AND KILDARE booked places in the semi-finals of the EirGrid Leinster U20 football championship tonight as they triumphed in their quarter-finals.

Meath had two points to spare over Westmeath in Ashbourne, winning 0-8 to 1-3, while Kildare saw off Louth by three points, 0-12 to 1-6, in their trip to Darver.

Dublin and Laois had already qualified for the semi-finals, topping their groups with the conclusion of last week’s round-robin games.

Meath will now host Dublin in the last four, while Laois will entertain Kildare. The venues must still be finalised with the games to take place next Tuesday 18 April.

Elsewhere the Munster minor hurling chmpionship game between Waterford and Clare was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan.

Following a pitch inspection, tonight's Waterford v Clare game in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch. — Munster GAA (@MunsterGAA) April 11, 2023

