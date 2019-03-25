Luckless Van der Flier set to miss rest of the season after groin surgery

JOSH VAN DER Flier has been dealt another cruel injury blow as the Leinster flanker is now set to miss the rest of the season, having undergone a procedure on his groin last week.

Van der Flier suffered the injury during the first half of Ireland’s Six Nations win over France at the Aviva Stadium, and after consulting with a specialist, was forced to undergo surgery to repair the damage.

Van der Flier is set to miss the rest of the season. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The 25-year-old now faces another extended period on the sidelines after Leinster this afternoon confirmed he will be out of action for 12 weeks, meaning he’s unlikely to feature again this season.

Not only will van der Flier miss Leinster’s Pro14 and Heineken Champions Cup run-in, including Saturday’s European quarter-final against Ulster, but the injury will put his World Cup hopes in doubt.

It’s another unfortunate setback for the Wicklow native, who also missed Ireland’s Grand Slam win and Leinster’s historic double last season with a knee injury, before returning to action last November.

More to follow…

