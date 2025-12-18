Leinster and Ulster name strong sides for Dublin interpro

JACK CONAN WILL captain Leinster and James Ryan will earn his 100th provincial cap in Friday night’s meeting with Ulster at the Aviva Stadium (7:45pm, TG4/Premier Sports 1).
Leo Cullen has rung the changes to his side but still named a strong matchday 23 with significant international pedigree, while Richie Murphy’s Ulster are close to full strength for their trip to Dublin.
Wallabies star Angus Bell will make his first start for the visitors, while Ireland international Stuart McCloskey returns from a recent groin injury to start at inside centre.
Ethan McIlroy is also in line for a first Ulster appearance since suffering an ACL injury in January.
Leinster will be able to spring the likes of Ireland tight-five forwards Dan Sheehan, Paddy McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong and Joe McCarthy from the bench at Lansdowne Road, while Sam Prendergast returns in the starting 10 shirt after Harry Byrne’s Champions Cup start away to Leicester Tigers last weekend.
Leinster attack coach Tyler Bleyendaal said of Leinster’s festive fixtures: “We’ve got a very tough Christmas period where we’re going to have interpros. We’d like to be further up on the BKT URC log, that’s for sure, but we are where we are.
“We tackle a very tough Ulster team that are riding pretty high at the moment. We need to turn up and it’s going to be an exciting challenge for us.
“I would expect them to come here fully loaded and very motivated. We’re going to have to match that and better that.”
Ulster boss Murphy added: “It’s going to be a massive challenge for us. Our ability to play against their defence and keep ourselves on the front foot is going to be huge, as well as our work around the contact areas in both attack and defence.”
Leinster
15. Ciarán Frawley
14. Joshua Kenny
13. Rieko Ioane
12. Charlie Tector
11. James Lowe
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Luke McGrath
1. Jack Boyle
2. Gus McCarthy
3. Rabah Slimani
4. Brian Deeny
5. James Ryan
6. Alex Soroka
7. Scott Penny
8. Jack Conan (Captain)
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan
17. Paddy McCarthy
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Joe McCarthy
20. Max Deegan
21. Fintan Gunne
22. Harry Byrne
23. Ruben Moloney
Ulster
15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Rob Baloucoune
13. Jude Postlethwaite
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Werner Kok
10. Jack Murphy
9. Nathan Doak
1. Angus Bell
2. Tom Stewart
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Harry Sheridan
5. Charlie Irvine
6. David McCann
7. Nick Timoney (Captain)
8. Juarno Augustus
Replacements:
16. John Andrew
17. Sam Crean
18. Scott Wilson
19. Joe Hopes
20. Bryn Ward
21. Conor McKee
22. Jake Flannery
23. Ethan McIlroy
Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)
