Leinster and Ulster name strong sides for Dublin interpro

JACK CONAN WILL captain Leinster and James Ryan will earn his 100th provincial cap in Friday night’s meeting with Ulster at the Aviva Stadium (7:45pm, TG4/Premier Sports 1).

Leo Cullen has rung the changes to his side but still named a strong matchday 23 with significant international pedigree, while Richie Murphy’s Ulster are close to full strength for their trip to Dublin.

Wallabies star Angus Bell will make his first start for the visitors, while Ireland international Stuart McCloskey returns from a recent groin injury to start at inside centre.

Ethan McIlroy is also in line for a first Ulster appearance since suffering an ACL injury in January.

Leinster will be able to spring the likes of Ireland tight-five forwards Dan Sheehan, Paddy McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong and Joe McCarthy from the bench at Lansdowne Road, while Sam Prendergast returns in the starting 10 shirt after Harry Byrne’s Champions Cup start away to Leicester Tigers last weekend.

Leinster attack coach Tyler Bleyendaal said of Leinster’s festive fixtures: “We’ve got a very tough Christmas period where we’re going to have interpros. We’d like to be further up on the BKT URC log, that’s for sure, but we are where we are.

“We tackle a very tough Ulster team that are riding pretty high at the moment. We need to turn up and it’s going to be an exciting challenge for us.

“I would expect them to come here fully loaded and very motivated. We’re going to have to match that and better that.”

Ulster boss Murphy added: “It’s going to be a massive challenge for us. Our ability to play against their defence and keep ourselves on the front foot is going to be huge, as well as our work around the contact areas in both attack and defence.”

Leinster

15. Ciarán Frawley

14. Joshua Kenny

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Charlie Tector

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Luke McGrath

1. Jack Boyle

2. Gus McCarthy

3. Rabah Slimani

4. Brian Deeny

5. James Ryan

6. Alex Soroka

7. Scott Penny

8. Jack Conan (Captain)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Paddy McCarthy

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Joe McCarthy

20. Max Deegan

21. Fintan Gunne

22. Harry Byrne

23. Ruben Moloney

Ulster

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. Jude Postlethwaite

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Werner Kok

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak

1. Angus Bell

2. Tom Stewart

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Harry Sheridan

5. Charlie Irvine

6. David McCann

7. Nick Timoney (Captain)

8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Sam Crean

18. Scott Wilson

19. Joe Hopes

20. Bryn Ward

21. Conor McKee

22. Jake Flannery

23. Ethan McIlroy

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)