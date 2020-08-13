This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 13 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leipzig reach Champions League semi-finals and will face PSG for final spot

US international Tyler Adams scored the winner in the 88th minute.

By AFP Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 10:09 PM
1 hour ago 5,334 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5175464
Image: Lluis Gene
Image: Lluis Gene

LEIPZIG STUNNED ATLETICO Madrid 2-1 tonight to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time as Tyler Adams’ 88th-minute winner earned them a showdown with Paris Saint-Germain.

Atletico looked to have secured extra-time at the Estadio Jose Alvalade when Joao Felix won and then scored a penalty to cancel out Dani Olmo’s headed opener early in the second half.

But Adams proved an unlikely hero for Leipzig, coming off the bench to snatch victory in Lisbon after his fired effort took a cruel deflection of Stefan Savic and flew in.

The win marks an historic night for Leipzig, who were only formed 11 years ago and playing their first ever season in Germany’s top flight in 2016.

Progess to the last four also puts another feather in the cap of their coach Julian Nagelsmann, whose stock will rise even further after ousting Diego Simeone, one of this competition’s most gnarly tacticians.

Their challenge is now to defeat PSG on Tuesday, the French champions who have only played three matches in almost half a year and needed a late escape to see off Atalanta on Tuesday.

imago-20200813 Julian Nagelsmann celebrates with his players Source: PETER SCHATZ

For Atletico and Simeone, this was an opportunity spurned to go far in Europe at the end of what has been a disappointing season in Spain.

After Real Madrid’s loss against Manchester City, only Barcelona are left to fly the Spanish flag in this tournament and they face a formidable challenge against Bayern Munich on Friday.

Questions will be asked again about the future of Simeone, who has struggled to recreate an Atletico side capable of challenging for major honours.

His notoriously defensive approach, which saw off holders Liverpool in the last 16, looked outdated here against the slick, quick and free-flowing style of their opponents.

A forgettable first half was more worrying for Atletico, who struggled to escape their own half, even if Leipzig never really turned their pressure into any chances.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Marcel Halstenberg had the best opening but lashed over on the volley at the back post while the excellent Dayot Upamecano headed straight into the hands of Jan Oblak when given too much space in the box.

In between, VAR took a long time looking at a possible Atletico penalty but the contact between Peter Gulasci and Saul Niguez’s heel was minimal and the correct decision was made.

Leipzig were still in the ascendancy after half-time. Sabitzer had been captain until he picked up a knee injury in June and it was his perfect cross that created the opener, Olmo nipping in at the front post and heading past Oblak into the far corner.

imago-20200813 Dani Olmo celebrates their first goal with Yussuf Poulsen Source: Peter Schatz

Simeone threw on Felix to spark his team into life and the 20-year-old made a difference. He played a neat one-two with Diego Costa before poking the ball away from the lunging Lukas Klostermann. Felix went down and then got up to score the penalty.

imago-20200813 Joao Felix fires home a penalty for Atletico Madrid. Source: PETER SCHATZ

Atletico owned the momentum but they let it go as the game drifted towards extra-time. Leipzig sensed an opportunity and in the 88th minute, they struck.

The ball was brilliantly switched left to Angelino, whose pulled cross fooled the retreating Atletico defence and landed at the feet of Adams on the edge of the area.

He had time to size up his shot, the finish spinning up off the left foot of Savic and leaving Oblak helpless.

© – AFP 2020  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie