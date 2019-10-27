'It's a win and not much more than that': Cullen keen to move on after one-score scrap with Zebre

LEO CULLEN BOOK-ENDED his post-match interview last night by trawling the memory bank for another match quite like it.

Zebre 0 Leinster 3 left the head coach sounding more bemused than defensive of a display that was enough – just – to leave the eastern province as the Pro14′s only unbeaten team after four games.

“I’m trying to think of a game I was involved in where the score’s been a combined total of three points,” Cullen told LeinsterRugby.ie.

That crucial three-point score came via the boot of Ross Byrne in the 19th minute. And from there on in Leinster were frayed around the edges.

It was a source of frustration for the coach after a promising start that saw Cian Kelleher come close to a first try in his second stint in blue. Jamison Gibson-Park, who created Kelleher’s chance with a grubber, was then held up over the line before Byrne kicked an improbably early winner.

“We missed a couple of chances in the first 20 minutes and then probably go into our shells,” Cullen said.