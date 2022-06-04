Maguire's 68 leaves her knocking on the door of a top five finish at US Open

LEONA MAGUIRE PRODUCED her best round of the week at the US Women’s Open this evening to move into a share of tenth position, following a three under round of 68.

The Cavan woman is now five-under for the tournament, eight shots off leader, Minjee Lee from Australia, who is 13-under after going four-under for the day.

Mina Harigae, the American, was in second place, three shots back. Behind them were England’s Bronte Law in third with Swedish amateur, Ingrid Lindblad, and her compatriot, Anna Nordqvist, the leading Europeans in the field, Law producing a fine round of 68, Lindblad and Nordqvist a shot further back.

Then there was Maguire who got her round off to a superb start when she birdied the first, showing good course management to lay up with her second, before she chipped to 14 feet with her third.

The birdie putt, a 14-footer, was expertly read by Maguire, who noted the slight right-to-left break and saw it drop.

It's been a tough Saturday for Sei Young Kim (-1), but this delightful bunker play helped her end on a bit of a high note. #USWomensOpen pic.twitter.com/tHWaFnsJgp — U.S. Women's Open (USGA) (@uswomensopen) June 4, 2022

However, she bogeyed the par-4 fourth and the par-3 fifth to fall to one-under and seemingly out of contention.

Then came her burst of birdies.

First, at the par-4 ninth, a tremendous approach left her with a four-foot chance. She duly took it. The next chance, on ten, was from 15-feet. Again, she held her nerve as her putt held its line. She was back to three-under and on a roll.

Another birdie came on 12 and then on 13, a 12-footer just sneaked into the hole as Maguire was left looking at a superb opportunity to strike on the final day and get a top-five finish.

Leading scores after Saturday’s third round of the US Women’s Open at par-71 Pine Needles in Southern Pines, North Carolina (USA unless noted, a denotes amateur):

200 – Minjee Lee (AUS) 67-66-67

203 – Mina Harigae 64-69-70

206 – Bronte Law (ENG) 69-69-68

207 – Lydia Ko (NZL) 72-69-66, Lin Xiyu (CHN) 71-69-67, a-Ingrid Lindblad (SWE) 65-71-71, Ko Jin-young (KOR) 69-67-71, Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 67-68-72, Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 71-64-72

208 – Leona Maguire (IRL) 70-70-68, Ji Eun-hee (KOR) 70-69-69, Megan Khang 71-67-70, Moriya Jutanugarn (THA) 69-68-71

209 – Nelly Korda 70-69-70

210 - Lee So-mi (KOR) 73-68-69, Andrea Lee 70-68-72

211 – Lilia Vu 71-69-71, Lexi Thompson 68-71-72

212 - Kim Sei-young (KOR) 69-68-75

213 – Brooke Henderson (CAN) 72-73-68, Charley Hull (ENG) 75-68-70, Amanda Doherty 70-72-71, Hannah Green (AUS) 70-71-72

214 - Chun In-gee (KOR) 72-73-69, Cheyenne Knight 74-71-69, Allisen Corpuz 69-74-71, Georgia Hall (ENG) 72-71-71, Marissa Steen 72-71-71, a-Bailey Shoemaker 72-70-72, Sakura Koiwai (JPN) 70-71-73