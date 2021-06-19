Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 19 June 2021
Leona Maguire still top of the leaderboard as play suspended on day three

Play has been suspended in Grand Rapids.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 19 Jun 2021, 5:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,298 Views 0 Comments
Maguire lands a putt in her third round.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Maguire lands a putt in her third round.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FIONA MAGUIRE’S DREAM of landing the Meijer LPGA Classic remains on course – even though she, and all her rivals, are currently off it.

With play suspended temporarily due to the inclement weather at Grand Rapids, Maguire is joint top of the leaderboard through eight holes of her third round.

However, her overnight three-shot lead has been wiped out as Nelly Korda, the American, has had an incredible front nine, shooting five birdies to join Maguire on 15-under.

Korda birdied her first three holes of the day, then surprisingly only managed a par on the par-five fourth before she picked up two further birdies on six and eight to briefly move into the lead.

However, Maguire – whose consistent iron play saw her reach seven out of eight greens in regulation – picked up a birdie on the par-5 eighth after she had bogeyed the par-3, seventh. That drew her level with Korda, through eight.

Play was then suspended. 

