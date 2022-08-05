Leona Maguire finishes strongly to move into contention at Women's Open

LEONA MAGUIRE FINISHED strongly to move into contention at day two of the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield.

Maguire birdied three of her last five holes as she shot a two-under par round of 69, which also included three bogeys and an eagle on the par-five fifth hole.

Following her opening round 71, it leaves Maguire on two-under, trailing clubhouse leaders Minjee Lee and Celine Boutier by just two shots, with more than half the field still to complete their second round.

“Three-under for the last five, that’s really good momentum heading into the weekend,” Maguire told aigwomensopen.com.

Stephanie Meadow is set to miss the projected cut after moving to six-over following a second round 72.

Meadow hit three birdies and three bogeys to finish one-over for the day.

