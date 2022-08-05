Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Friday 5 August 2022
Advertisement

Leona Maguire finishes strongly to move into contention at Women's Open

Maguire birdied three of her last five holes at Muirfield.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Aug 2022, 3:07 PM
26 minutes ago 364 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5834135
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LEONA MAGUIRE FINISHED strongly to move into contention at day two of the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield.

Maguire birdied three of her last five holes as she shot a two-under par round of 69, which also included three bogeys and an eagle on the par-five fifth hole.

Following her opening round 71, it leaves Maguire on two-under, trailing clubhouse leaders Minjee Lee and Celine Boutier by just two shots, with more than half the field still to complete their second round.

“Three-under for the last five, that’s really good momentum heading into the weekend,” Maguire told aigwomensopen.com. 

Stephanie Meadow is set to miss the projected cut after moving to six-over following a second round 72. 

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Meadow hit three birdies and three bogeys to finish one-over for the day.

You can follow the live leaderboard here

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie