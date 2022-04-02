Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 2 April 2022
Steady Leona Maguire stays in touch at Chevron Championship

The Cavan star is six shots back at the first major of the year.

By AFP Saturday 2 Apr 2022, 11:06 AM
Image: Peter Joneleit
Image: Peter Joneleit

LEONA MAGUIRE IS six shots behind leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan at the LPGA Chevron Championship at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage.

The Cavan native carded a bogey-free, three under round of 69 and is in 20th spot after two days at the Californian venue. 

Stephanie Meadow hit a level par 72 and made the cut for the weekend. 

Shibuno fired seven birdies in a six-under par 66 to seize a one-shot second-round lead on Friday.

In calm morning conditions, Shibuno tapped in for birdie at the par-four first, one of her five birdies on the front nine.

She opened the back nine with another short birdie at the 10th.

 ”That makes it easier to play golf,” said the 23-year-old, who added another birdie at the 13th before closing with five straight pars for a nine-under total of 135.

 The 2019 Women’s British Open champion was one stroke in front of a trio of players that included defending champion Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand, along with American Annie Park and overnight co-leader Michelle Kupcho.

The prestigious major championship, renamed with a new sponsor this year, is being held on the Dinah Shore course for the last time, before a move to Houston next year.

 © AFP 2022

