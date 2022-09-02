Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 2 September 2022
Maguire one shot off lead in Ohio after stunning opening round

Leona Maguire fired five birdies to leave her joint-fourth.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Sep 2022, 8:16 AM
File photo of Leona Maguire.
Image: PA
Image: PA

LEONA MAGUIRE IS one shot off the lead at the Dana Open in Ohio after shooting a five-under 66 in Thursday’s first round.

Chinese teen Yin Ruoning, South Korean Choi Hye-jin and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda all share the lead on six-under at Highland Meadows.

Stephanie Meadow is tied for 66th after her level-par opening round.

Maguire returned from a two-week break to hit five birdies across her bogey-free round. 

“Yeah, played really solid,” said the Cavan native.

“Gave myself lots of chances and had a nice birdie on 13 to sort of get it going and then 18 to make the turn. Kind of built on that momentum then and had a couple in a row, 3, 4, and, yeah, putted nicely.

“Gave myself lots of chances. Overall pretty solid day. Any time you go bogey-free, it’s a bit nicer of a day.”

The42 Team

