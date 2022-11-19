Magnificent round of 63 puts Leona Maguire in sight of $2 million prize

LEONA MAGUIRE produced a stunning round of 63 to power into the joint lead at the CME Group Tour Championship and put her in sight of the $2 million prize, the biggest in the history of women’s golf.
The Cavan woman recorded nine birdies – at the first, third, eighth, ninth, 10th, 11th, 13th, 16th and 17th holes – and did not drop a single shot today at the LPGA’s season-ending event.
The 27-year -old started the day seven behind overnight leader Lydia Ko, but is now on 15-under-par, the same as the New Zealander, who carded a 70.
The 60-player field at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida, with no-cut, is competing for a total purse of $7 million.
That is the kind of money that the LPGA hopes will protect from any eventual advances from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit should it decide to venture into women’s golf.
Play continues tomorrow, with the fourth and final round.
