Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 19 November 2022
Advertisement

Magnificent round of 63 puts Leona Maguire in sight of $2 million prize

Cavan woman is joint leader at CME Group Tour Championship.

1 hour ago 2,659 Views 2 Comments
Leona Maguire on the third tee today.
Leona Maguire on the third tee today.
Image: Lynne Sladky

LEONA MAGUIRE produced a stunning round of 63 to power into the joint lead at the CME Group Tour Championship and put her in sight of the $2 million prize, the biggest in the history of women’s golf. 

The Cavan woman recorded nine birdies – at the first, third, eighth, ninth, 10th, 11th, 13th, 16th and 17th holes  – and did not drop a single shot today at the LPGA’s season-ending event. 

The 27-year -old started the day seven behind overnight leader Lydia Ko, but is now on 15-under-par, the same as the New Zealander, who carded a 70. 

The 60-player field at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida, with no-cut, is competing for a total purse of $7 million.

That is the kind of money that the LPGA hopes will protect from any eventual advances from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit should it decide to venture into women’s golf.

Play continues tomorrow, with the fourth and final round. 

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie