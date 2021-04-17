BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 17 April 2021
Leona Maguire shoots 65 and enters final round in Hawaii in 4th place

Maguire is five shots off the lead held by former world number one Lydia Ko.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 17 Apr 2021, 10:41 AM
1 hour ago 593 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5412794

LEONA MAGUIRE SHOT a brilliant 65 to lie in fourth position heading into the final of the LPGA Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

lpga-ana-inspiration-second-round Leona Maguire (file photo).

Maguire is five shots off the lead on 16-under after former world number one Lydia Ko fired seven birdies in a seven-under par 65 in Friday’s third round. That sees her take a one-stroke lead over second-placed Nelly Korda heading into the final round.

Overnight leader Yuka Saso is on 17-under, a shot clear of Cavan’s Maguire who was buoyed by an eagle two on the par-four 15th that took her to seven-under for the day.

Maguire’s opening rounds of 68 and 67 left her in a good position and she began her third round brightly with birdies on her opening two holes.

Her brilliant front nine form continued with shots picked up on the 5th, 7th and 9th as she reached the turn in 31.

The 11th saw her notch her only bogey of the day but she made amends with a birdie on the 14th and that eagle on the 15th.

There was disappointment for Stephanie Meadow as she finished her third round on six-under after carding a 73.

lpga-ana-inspiration-first-round Stephanie Meadow (file photo). Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Meadow’s opening round of 67 looked to have got her tournament off to a promising start but her form has tailed off with a second round of 70 before she slipped back in the third round.

Bogeys on the 8th and 9th saw her out in 38 before she mixed back nine birdies on the 14th and 17th with a dropped shot on the par-three 16th.

Maguire tees off for her final round at 11.05pm tonight while Meadow is off earlier at 5.45pm, both Irish time.


About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

