Leona Maguire: File photo.
Freepromising start

Leona Maguire shares early clubhouse lead at Scottish Open

Cavan woman shoots 67 at Dundonald Links.
1.23pm, 24 Jul 2025

AN EAGLE ON her first hole of the day helped Leona Maguire to a five-under par opening round at the Scottish Open this morning. 

The Irish player had a two at the par-four hole 10, on her way to a 67 and a share of the clubhouse lead at Dundonald Links. 

The Cavan woman had birdies on holes 17, 1 and 2 during a bogey-free round. 

Japan’s Rio Takeda, England’s Lottie Woad and Nuria Iturrioz, from Spain, also shot 67 to share the early clubhouse lead with Maguire. 

Lauren Walsh, from Kildare, had an inconsistent opening day round and carded a five-over par 77. A double bogey on hole 1 and six bogeys were accompanied by three birdies. 

 

  • You can follow the leaderboard here

