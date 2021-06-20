Leona Maguire finishes second after ding-dong Sunday battle with Nelly Korda

Maguire: shot six-under on Sunday but it wasn't enough (file photo).

LEONA MAGUIRE MATCHED her best-ever week on the LPGA Tour as she finished second on an enthralling final day at the Meijer Classic.

The Cavan native found herself in a ding-dong battle with world number four Nelly Korda, who seized control of the tournament with a 10-under par 62 on Saturday.

Maguire continued her recent form to close out a brilliant week with a bogey-free 66 to finish on 23-under par.

But it wasn’t enough to deliver her first LPGA Tour title as world number four Nelly Korda held on for a two-shot win on 25-under.

As well as the runner-up cheque for approximately €180,000 ($214,000), Maguire — who started the week at 88th in the world — will continue her rise up the world rankings ahead of the Women’s PGA Championship which gets underway on Thursday at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Korda’s three-shot overnight lead was erased in a magnificent front nine by Maguire, who made four birdies to join her American rival at the top of the leaderboard.

Korda re-opened the gap with back-to-back birdies on 10 and 11 before a bogey at 12 left her just one shot clear of Maguire as the pair entered the championship holes.

But it was at the par-five 14th that the tournament’s momentum tilted decisively, Maguire making birdie to move to 22-under but Korda rolling in an eagle putt to move two shots clear on 24-under.

That lead became three when Korda birdied 15 before a two-shot swing on the 16th — a bogey for Korda and a birdie for Maguire — left the bare minimum between them again and set up a grandstand finale.

The tournament came down to the final hole where Maguire left herself a 25-foot putt for eagle, but she two-putted, leaving Korda to seal her two-shot win with a birdie.

