Sunday 4 October 2020
Ireland's Maguire tied for 40th ahead of final day at Shoprite LPGA Classic

Mel Reid leads by a single shot ahead of the final day in New Jersey.

By AFP Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 9:18 AM
Maguire: bounced back after rocky start (file photo).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LEONA MAGUIRE MOVED into a share of 40th place on Saturday with a one-under par 70 at the Shoprite LPGA Classic.

Two early bogeys threatened to derail Maguire in New Jersey but she bounced back with four birdies across the day to finish on three-under par, 12 shots behind leader Mel Reid.

This year’s tournament has been expanded to 72 holes, with Maguire due to tee off for her final round at 1.58pm Irish time alongside Japan’s Ayako Uehara and Mexico’s Maria Fassi.

Stephanie Meadow is two shots further back on one-under par after she also shot 70 on Saturday.

At the top, England’s Reid fired an eagle and three birdies in a five-under par 66 to seize a one-shot lead on 15-under, one clear of Americans Jennifer Song and Jennifer Kupcho, who both shot 65.

It’s the second straight event that Reid, a six-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, has held the 54-hole lead in search of a first LPGA Tour title.

“Another great opportunity this week to get it done,” Reid said. “Tomorrow I’m going to take my time a little bit more, and hopefully it will make a bit of a difference.”

Kupcho and Song both birdied the par-five 18th to close the gap. Kupcho’s four-foot birdie attempt wobbled a bit but dropped in the right side as she capped a bogey-free round.

The 23-year-old had drained a dazzling birdie putt at the 13th, her effort from the tier above the pin breaking wide and curling back toward the hole, finally dropping in the back side of the cup.

“It was just curling and it just back-doored in,” Kupcho said.

Song also played without a bogey, grabbing three birdies on each side for her share of second.

Overnight leader Nasa Hataoka of Japan was alone in fourth after a one-under par 70.

AFP

